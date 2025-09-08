A new wave of youth-led protests is shaking Nepal's streets, sparked by a recent government decision to ban popular social media platforms.

But what started as outrage over a digital blackout has quickly grown into something much bigger, with young people rallying against corruption and a government they believe is out of touch. Why has this ban ignited such a fire, and what's really happening on the ground?

Protests Erupt in Kathmandu

On Monday, thousands of young people in Nepal protested the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms by marching through the capital city, Kathmandu. Clashes with police resulted in 14 deaths and more than 42 injured, as reported by the Himalayan Times news agency.

Even Doctor Strange was not kept away from social media in Nepal why them then https://t.co/bVYI9XyOCq — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) September 8, 2025

Protesters started gathering 9 a.m. at Maitighar in Kathmandu to show their disapproval. According to the Kathmandu Post, hashtags such as #NepoKid and #NepoBabies have recently gained popularity online, following the government's decision to block unregistered social media platforms.

Hami Nepal organised the rally after receiving prior approval from the Kathmandu District Administration Office. According to the Reuters news agency, protesters marched through Kathmandu holding placards with slogans like 'Shut down corruption and not social media', 'Unban social media' and 'Youths against corruption'.

9 youth died in the Gen_Z protest in Nepal against socialist government ban on 26 social media apps including Facebook, youtube and @X .



Youths demand complete change of leadership in the country most deaths are due to police firing. #Nepal #genznepal #genzie pic.twitter.com/XEuh6yk8ts — Tulsi For President (@TulsiPotus) September 8, 2025

A slew of clips from the protest began making the rounds online, showing large crowds waving the national flag and singing the anthem before advancing towards the parliamentary complex. According to various posts, police deployed tear gas and water cannons after some demonstrators tried to storm the Parliament gate.

Following the start of the rally, students and young professionals met in central Kathmandu, where they waved national flags and sang the anthem before chanting slogans against the restrictions and public corruption, according to news agency AFP.

#BREAKING At least 10 protesters dead in Nepal demonstration over social media ban: police pic.twitter.com/NcEa6BhwzY — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 8, 2025

Protesters have described the ban as a 'direct assault on speech, work and connectivity', explaining that it has removed crucial tools for communication, news, entertainment and small businesses.

The protests were a direct response to the government's decision to ban social media, but what was its official reason for doing so?

The Government's Justification for the Ban

A nationwide blackout of 26 platforms began last Friday after the government ordered them to be banned for not registering locally. The ban affects platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, WhatsApp, LinkedIn and Reddit, among many others.

🚨CLOSE VISUAL OF THE NEPAL PROTEST🚨



- GOVT banned almost all social media apps, including WhatsApp and Youtube.

- The protest is definitely justified! Restricting all social media apps means having a digital jail.#Nepal | #SocialMediaBan pic.twitter.com/i3SH4EIixm — Kshitij (@Kshitij45__) September 8, 2025

At a cabinet meeting, Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung announced that companies would have a seven-day deadline to meet a set of demands. These included registering with the ministry, designating a compliance and grievance-handling officer and establishing a local point of contact in Nepal.

Although some platforms, such as TikTok, Viber, WeChat and Nimbuzz, are now registered, and Telegram and Global Diary are in the process, many major global services have not yet begun the registration procedure. Officials have confirmed that access would be reinstated once the platforms comply with the Nepali regulations.

From Court Order to Digital Blackout

The government's decision followed a Supreme Court order issued in September 2024, which was the result of almost five years of petitions seeking to control advertisements and content on unlicensed social media platforms, OTT apps and browsers. A joint bench led by Justices Tek Prasad Dhungana and Shanti Singh Thapa supported the push for stricter oversight.

The social media blackout in Nepal has occurred as governments worldwide — including those in the US, EU, Brazil, India, China and Australia — are increasing their regulation of social media and Big Tech. This is a response to growing worries about misinformation, data privacy, online safety and national security.