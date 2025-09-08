Gen Z Protest in Nepal: What's Happening and Why Does The Govt. Want a Social Media Ban?
The government's move, backed by a Supreme Court order, is part of a global trend of tightening oversight on Big Tech
A new wave of youth-led protests is shaking Nepal's streets, sparked by a recent government decision to ban popular social media platforms.
But what started as outrage over a digital blackout has quickly grown into something much bigger, with young people rallying against corruption and a government they believe is out of touch. Why has this ban ignited such a fire, and what's really happening on the ground?
Protests Erupt in Kathmandu
On Monday, thousands of young people in Nepal protested the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms by marching through the capital city, Kathmandu. Clashes with police resulted in 14 deaths and more than 42 injured, as reported by the Himalayan Times news agency.
Protesters started gathering 9 a.m. at Maitighar in Kathmandu to show their disapproval. According to the Kathmandu Post, hashtags such as #NepoKid and #NepoBabies have recently gained popularity online, following the government's decision to block unregistered social media platforms.
Hami Nepal organised the rally after receiving prior approval from the Kathmandu District Administration Office. According to the Reuters news agency, protesters marched through Kathmandu holding placards with slogans like 'Shut down corruption and not social media', 'Unban social media' and 'Youths against corruption'.
A slew of clips from the protest began making the rounds online, showing large crowds waving the national flag and singing the anthem before advancing towards the parliamentary complex. According to various posts, police deployed tear gas and water cannons after some demonstrators tried to storm the Parliament gate.
Following the start of the rally, students and young professionals met in central Kathmandu, where they waved national flags and sang the anthem before chanting slogans against the restrictions and public corruption, according to news agency AFP.
Protesters have described the ban as a 'direct assault on speech, work and connectivity', explaining that it has removed crucial tools for communication, news, entertainment and small businesses.
The protests were a direct response to the government's decision to ban social media, but what was its official reason for doing so?
The Government's Justification for the Ban
A nationwide blackout of 26 platforms began last Friday after the government ordered them to be banned for not registering locally. The ban affects platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, WhatsApp, LinkedIn and Reddit, among many others.
At a cabinet meeting, Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung announced that companies would have a seven-day deadline to meet a set of demands. These included registering with the ministry, designating a compliance and grievance-handling officer and establishing a local point of contact in Nepal.
Although some platforms, such as TikTok, Viber, WeChat and Nimbuzz, are now registered, and Telegram and Global Diary are in the process, many major global services have not yet begun the registration procedure. Officials have confirmed that access would be reinstated once the platforms comply with the Nepali regulations.
From Court Order to Digital Blackout
The government's decision followed a Supreme Court order issued in September 2024, which was the result of almost five years of petitions seeking to control advertisements and content on unlicensed social media platforms, OTT apps and browsers. A joint bench led by Justices Tek Prasad Dhungana and Shanti Singh Thapa supported the push for stricter oversight.
The social media blackout in Nepal has occurred as governments worldwide — including those in the US, EU, Brazil, India, China and Australia — are increasing their regulation of social media and Big Tech. This is a response to growing worries about misinformation, data privacy, online safety and national security.
