Popular streamer Adin Ross has claimed that rapper Megan Thee Stallion's legal team attempted to serve him papers in connection with the Tory Lanez case.

The streamer alleged during a recent livestream with DJ Akademiks that lawyers linked to Roc Nation went so far as to send a mariachi band to his home in a bid to lure him outside.

Ross made the claim on Sunday, sharing what he said was surveillance footage from outside his property. Neither Megan Thee Stallion nor Roc Nation has responded to the allegation.

The Mariachi Band Incident

Ross told his audience that a mariachi band appeared outside his residence uninvited, suggesting it was part of an elaborate strategy to serve him deposition papers.

He insisted the performance was not coincidental but deliberately staged to entice him outside, where he could be formally served.

During the livestream, he replayed what he claimed was CCTV footage showing several individuals near his property.

The unusual nature of the alleged tactic quickly gained traction online. Ross framed the incident as proof of the lengths Megan Thee Stallion's legal team would allegedly go to secure his compliance in the ongoing case

Adin Ross confirms that he has been served a deposition by Megan Thee Stallion, in connection with a defamation lawsuit tied to the Tory Lanez case.



Ross claims that Megan or her legal team sent a mariachi band to play music outside his house to lure him outside, where they… pic.twitter.com/ed2PFMAFqD — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 7, 2025

Adin Ross reveals to Akademiks that Meg the stallions Roc nation lawyers sent a mariachi band to his house to try and bait him to come outside so they could serve him for a deposition, and Akademiks says that roc nation have asked a federal New Jersey court to have him deposed… pic.twitter.com/PtpOaR8x3w — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 4, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion and the Tory Lanez Case

Megan Thee Stallion has been closely tied to the Tory Lanez case since 2020, when she accused the Canadian rapper of shooting her in the foot after a Hollywood party.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December 2022 and sentenced in 2023.

Roc Nation, which represents Megan Thee Stallion, has remained active in legal matters related to the case and in protecting the rapper's reputation.

Ross's claim appears to suggest that he has been drawn into deposition proceedings surrounding the litigation, although the exact reason why he would be called upon remains unclear.

Social Media Reactions

Ross's remarks generated widespread discussion on social platforms including X, TikTok and Instagram. Clips from the livestream quickly circulated, sparking disbelief, humour and speculation.

Some users questioned whether the mariachi band footage actually proved his allegation, while others mocked the scenario for its theatrical quality.

Memes and hashtags surfaced in the hours following the stream, placing Ross, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez back into trending discussions.

For Ross, the incident added to his reputation as a streamer whose claims and controversies regularly capture the attention of fans and critics alike.

“to lure him outside” yea she’s fowl — RICO 🌸💰 (@cokeologies) September 7, 2025

She’s such an evil woman. — chris (@chrisstophe21) September 7, 2025

Media Coverage and Reporting

As reported by Page Six, Ross claimed the lawyers 'called a mariachi ... to perform outside my house ... to make me want to come outside so they can serve me the paper' and that he even showed a photo of the band in his driveway.

Reports were careful to note that the claim originated from Ross and that Megan Thee Stallion or her representatives have offered no verification.

While the unusual nature of the story has ensured widespread coverage, the lack of official confirmation leaves Ross's claim unsubstantiated.

Media outlets have so far maintained a neutral position, presenting the claim as part of his livestream content rather than an established fact.

Adin Ross's Record of Controversy

The streamer, born in 2000, has been no stranger to controversy. Known for his rise through NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto V content, Ross has previously attracted headlines for provocative remarks, unusual stunts and clashes with other creators.

He was permanently banned from Twitch in 2023 before being reinstated in 2025, and has since shifted much of his content to the streaming platform Kick.

Recent episodes have included a viral blunder in which he insisted that the iPhone existed in the 1980s and 1990s, and a boxing promotion event where he fired two fighters mid-bout.

His partnership with YouTube star MrBeast for a $12 million (£8.87 million) charity stream drew both praise and criticism, particularly over MrBeast's choice of collaborators.