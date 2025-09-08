Photos of Saint Carlo Acutis, widely known as 'God's Influencer', are captivating global audiences following his canonisation on 7 September 2025 in St Peter's Square, Vatican City. Carlo, who was born in London on 3 May 1991 and raised in Milan, died in Monza of leukaemia at just 15 years old.

Nearly two decades later, he has become the first millennial saint, recognised for his deep Catholic faith, reported miracles, and pioneering use of technology to spread devotion to the Eucharist.

Early Life Captured in Photographs

Family and archival photos offer glimpses into Carlo's ordinary yet faith-filled life. Images from his childhood show him hiking in the countryside and smiling with school friends.

Other photographs capture him at home during the Christmas season.

One photograph was taken at his First Communion, an event he described as one of the most important moments of his life. His family recalled that Carlo lived with a strong sense of compassion, regularly volunteering to help the homeless and donating his pocket money to those in need.

Digital Mission: The Work of 'God's Influencer'

Carlo became widely known for creating a website that documented Eucharistic miracles from around the world. One photo shows the young computer enthusiast seated at his desk, highlighting how he combined faith and technology.

His project later became a travelling exhibition that toured parishes and schools globally, earning him the reputation of being a digital evangeliser. It was this innovative use of the internet that earned him the nickname 'God's Influencer'.

One of his most quoted lines, 'We are all born originals, but many of us die as photocopies', has been referenced by Pope Francis as an inspiration for young Catholics.

From Death to Beatification

In October 2006, Carlo's life was cut short when he succumbed to acute leukaemia in Monza, Italy. He was buried in Assisi at his own request, a place closely linked to Saint Francis. Photos of his tomb in the Sanctuary of the Spoliation in Assisi continue to circulate online, making it as a major destination for pilgrimages.

His beatification followed in 2020 after the Vatican recognised a miracle in Brazil, where a boy with a rare pancreatic condition was reportedly healed through Carlo's intercession.

Second Miracle and Canonisation

A second miracle attributed to Carlo was recognised in May 2024, involving the healing of a young Costa Rican woman who had suffered a serious brain injury. Her mother had prayed at Carlo's tomb in Assisi, and the woman went on to make a full recovery. This event paved the way for his canonisation in September 2025.

The ceremony in Rome was presided over by Pope Leo XIV, who canonised Carlo alongside Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati.

The Photographs That Continue to Inspire

Photos of Carlo Acutis when he was alive remain a focal point of media coverage. They show a teenager who enjoyed football, hiking, and having fun, but who also devoted himself to prayer and religious study.

In 2020, when his body was exhumed for veneration, Church officials clarified that the face visible in the tomb was a wax and silicone mask, not an incorrupt body. Since his canonisation, Catholic youth groups and pilgrims have continued to share images of Carlo on social media, using hashtags such as #StCarloAcutis and #GodsInfluencer.