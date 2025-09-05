In a swift and decisive move, authorities have dismantled a Facebook group where tens of thousands of men engaged in the shocking and illegal practice of sharing intimate photos of women without their consent.

The shutdown of the group, which had amassed over 32,000 members, brings to light a disturbing online community and a serious violation of privacy.

A Digital Den of Disgrace

Last week, an unsettling Facebook group in Italy named 'Mia Moglie' ('My Wife') was taken down. The group had become a hub for more than 32,000 men to share intimate photos of wives, girlfriends and even strangers without their consent.

È stato chiuso dalla Polizia Postale il gruppo Facebook “Mia moglie” (32mila iscritti).



Migliaia di uomini condividevano e commentavano foto di donne senza consenso, rubate online o generate con AI, spacciandole per le proprie mogli. pic.twitter.com/WBL9dw94Ak — Real Volpe (@VolpeReal) August 20, 2025

Established in 2019, the page quickly filled with intimate photos of women, including images of them undressing or sunbathing — threads of crude comments and creepy propositions spread beneath the posts. The group was finally taken down after over 2,000 reports were made to both Meta and local police.

The Law Steps In

As reported by CNN, the page was definitively shut down on August 20 after Italy's Postal Police, who are responsible for digital law enforcement, concluded their criminal investigation. On the same day, Barbara Strappato, deputy director of the Roman Postal Police, stated that 'All the comments will be filed in our information system.'

She added that the alleged crimes spanned 'from defamation to the dissemination of intimate material without consent.' Strappato admitted, 'I have never seen such disturbing phrases in a social media group before.'

Before the page was taken down, its final post was a blatant invitation for members to continue their lewd behaviour on a different platform, which Strappato believed was most likely Telegram.

Even after Facebook took down the page, thousands of screenshots from the group are likely still circulating online. The group's anonymous administrators, whose identities are unknown, left a final, chilling message: 'We've just created a new private and secure group. Goodbye, and f—k you moralists.'

According to Vice and police reports, before the sickening group was ultimately shut down, its members — real men, not bots, who used their full names — were sharing vile instructions like 'If she's shy, take photos secretly' and 'put your hands between her thighs and see if she wakes up.'

The Unseen Victims

A woman who discovered her photos had been posted in the group told the Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera that she felt 'shattered in two.' She said, 'I learned through my sister... some photos had already been passed around on Telegram. I'm afraid this could affect my children.'

Following multiple formal complaints to Meta — sparked by Carolina Capria, a feminist activist and author — the group was ultimately closed. Capria, who has a large social media following, also reported the group to Italy's Postal Police, as stated in her Instagram post.

The group was taken down for 'violating our policies against the sexual exploitation of adults', a move confirmed by Meta Italy.

As previously reported by The Post, last month, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni publicly expressed her disgust with Phica. The porn site had used doctored photos of her and other high-profile women, including her sister Arianna, paired with sexist captions.

Following immediate public outcry, the site's managers took down the entire platform. They placed the blame on their hundreds of thousands of users, claiming they were responsible for breaking the rules.

The Legal Landscape

Italy has a law against revenge porn, but Meloni warned the publication Corriere Della Sera that the problem has changed. She stated, '[The violating distribution] no longer happens just out of 'revenge', and protecting our data and our privacy is increasingly crucial in our times.'

Under the 2019 law, individuals caught sharing sexually explicit images can be sentenced to up to six years in prison.