Genevieve Kang wants to see more of Jackie and Tyler's relationship, use the other keys, and more, if Netflix picks up "Locke and Key" for Season 2.

Kang, who plays Tyler Locke's love interest Jackie, admitted that she does not know anything about what happens in Season 2 although she already visited the writers' room looking for clues. If Netflix renews the show, she has a few things that she wants to see happen and that includes Tyler being more open to Jackie. She wants him to confide in her more, especially about his relationship with his father.

"I'd like to see Jackie and Tyler's relationship deepen. It would be nice to see Tyler open up more with Jackie, maybe about his past and his dad," Kang told Netflix Life and added that Tyler has not been completely honest with Jackie (alluding to his sexual encounter with Dodge in her car), and so she wants to see what happens when Jackie finds out.

The "Run This Town" actress shared that she also wants "Locke and Key" Season 2 to explore Jackie's background story. Viewers never got a chance to see the other side of Jackie and how she came to be so understanding and forgiving. Kang believes that Jackie also hides a dark side to her.

Then, there is the matter of the other keys from the original graphic novel source. There are 18 magical keys in the novels and the series only introduced 12, namely the Head Key, Identity Key, Omega Key, Music Box Key, Mending Key, Echo Key, Anywhere Key, Mirror Key, Shadow Key, The Tree Key, Ghost Key, and the Matchstick Key.

"Of course, we're going to see more use of the existing keys and new keys that are discovered," she teased.

Kang shared that she also wants to see what happens when "Locke and Key" Season 2 already has two demons (Eden and Gabe). She would love to see "that expand into an entire army of demons." She said it would be fun seeing the Locke kids and their friends fighting against an evil army.