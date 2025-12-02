George Clooney is known for his charm, humour and self-deprecation, but even Hollywood's most composed leading man admits there is one career moment he never fully lived down: losing the breakout role in Thelma & Louise to Brad Pitt.

In a candid interview with The Times, Clooney revealed that he made it to the final audition for Ridley Scott's 1991 hit, only to watch the part and the stardom that followed slip into Pitt's hands.

The moment shaped both actors' early careers and, as Clooney puts it, left him 'annoyed for years'. The admission offers a rare glimpse into the rivalry, respect and resilience behind two of Hollywood's most enduring icons.

The Role That Could Have Changed Clooney's Career

Before ER turned him into a household name, Clooney was still fighting for his big-screen breakthrough. He had built a steady body of television credits on Roseanne and The Facts of Life, but, like many actors of his generation, he longed to cross into major film roles.

The role of J.D. — the seductive drifter who charms Geena Davis's character — was that opportunity. Clooney recalled going head-to-head with Pitt in the final audition, performing the famous hotel-room scene that would later cement Pitt as a Hollywood heartthrob. 'Mother****er, Brad got it,' Clooney joked, admitting he avoided watching the film for years because the loss stung so sharply.

He continued, 'When it was the thing that could've launched me? F***! I was annoyed for years.'

Pitt's Breakthrough And Clooney's Acceptance

For Pitt, the role of JD was transformative, establishing him as a rising star and paving the way for his subsequent success in films such as A River Runs Through It and Legends of the Fall. Clooney eventually conceded that Pitt was the right choice, admitting, 'Of course, when I saw it, I was, like, well, it had to be that guy.'

Despite the sting, Clooney's career trajectory soon found its own breakthrough. His role in ER during the mid-1990s propelled him into mainstream recognition, followed by leading roles in From Dusk Till Dawn and Out of Sight. By the early 2000s, Clooney had firmly established himself as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.

Friendship Forged In Rivalry

Interestingly, the rivalry over Thelma & Louise did not sour relations between the two actors. Clooney and Pitt went on to form one of Hollywood's most enduring friendships. They first teamed up in Ocean's Eleven (2001), which spawned two sequels, and later reunited in the Coen Brothers' Burn After Reading (2008). Most recently, they shared the screen in Wolfs (2024), marking their first major collaboration in over a decade.

Their camaraderie extends beyond the screen. Clooney told GQ in 2024 that the pair regularly check in on each other, emphasising the importance of friendship amid life's complexities. Pitt echoed the sentiment, describing Clooney as 'the best at understanding, seeing the chessboard and the potential moves' and admitting he often calls Clooney for advice when facing challenges.

A New Chapter: 'Ocean's Fourteen'

Fans have reason to celebrate: Clooney and Pitt are set to reunite again in Ocean's Fourteen, alongside Matt Damon and Julia Roberts, with filming scheduled to begin in 2026.

The duo's on-screen magic continues to draw global audiences, proving that a lost role three decades ago shaped — rather than derailed — Clooney's path.

Why Clooney's Confession Resonates

Clooney's candid reflection underscores a universal truth: the breaks we don't get can define us just as powerfully as the ones we do. Brad Pitt's rise may have begun with Thelma & Louise, but Clooney's resilience built a career that became equally iconic.

And in the end, both men gained something greater than a single role — a friendship that has endured for more than 20 years.