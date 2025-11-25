Taylor Swift's blockbuster Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era is suddenly in jeopardy after Florida poet Kimberly Marasco filed a second copyright lawsuit accusing the singer of embedding her creative work into several albums — and is now asking a federal judge to halt the global release.

Marasco is seeking an emergency injunction that could delay or completely derail the 12 December 2025 premiere, throwing Swift's most anticipated Eras Tour project into legal limbo as Judge Aileen Cannon decides whether the streaming launch can go ahead.

What the Latest Lawsuit Alleges

Marasco claims Swift copied parts of her poetry without permission and used them as lyrical or visual inspiration across multiple albums, including Lover, Folklore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department.

In her motion, she argues that her words have been 'irreversibly embedded' into Swift's creative output and that airing the six-part docuseries worldwide would cause 'irreparable harm' to her intellectual property rights.

Marasco is therefore asking the court to freeze the Disney+ release until her lawsuit is resolved — a rare and aggressive legal move in copyright disputes.

According to the injunction filing, Marasco believes that once the docuseries airs globally, she will suffer 'irreparable harm' because her creative material will be used without credit or compensation.

Potential Threat to the Disney+ Premiere

The End of an Era is positioned as one of Disney+'s most significant music releases, offering a behind-the-scenes look at Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour.

If Judge Aileen Cannon grants the injunction, the platform may have to postpone or block the 12 December debut entirely. Legal analysts note that such injunctions are historically difficult to obtain, especially against large-scale commercial releases.

Swift, Disney and Universal Music Group have not announced any contingency plans should the court order a delay.

Swift's Response and Legal Pushback

Swift's legal team has firmly rejected the allegations. According to Newsweek, attorneys James Douglas Baldridge and Katherine Wright Morrone argued that Marasco was persisting with 'baseless and frivolous' copyright claims against Swift. They maintained that abstract themes such as 'fire' or 'love' cannot be owned by any individual, since they are common ideas not eligible for copyright protection.

This is not the first legal run-in between the two. Marasco previously filed a lawsuit in April 2024, but it was dismissed because she failed to serve Swift in time. That case was also named Swift's production company, but a related claim was later dismissed 'with prejudice.'

Why Legal Experts Are Sceptical

Legal analysts suggest Marasco faces steep odds. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Newsweek that injunctions are typically granted only when monetary damages cannot remedy the alleged harm. Because copyright disputes usually end with settlements or damages — not blocked releases — the burden on Marasco is exceptionally high.

Still, if the court grants even a temporary injunction, it would mark a significant shift in how copyright cases intersect with global streaming schedules.

What's at Stake for Swift and Disney+

If an injunction is approved, Disney+ could face millions in delays, marketing losses and rescheduling costs.

For Swift, the case threatens the global rollout of a flagship project that has been promoted as the ultimate capstone to her historic Eras Tour.

For Marasco, the lawsuit represents a fight for artistic ownership and recognition.

Judge Cannon's ruling is expected in the coming days. A denial would clear the path for the docuseries to premiere as planned. A granting, however, could halt the project indefinitely.