Following the big announcement of "Game of Thrones" prequel, celebrated author behind the series George R.R. Martin has opened up about the release of the final two "A Song of Ice and Fire" books, specifically the much-awaited "The Winds of Winter".

HBO announced on Wednesday a full season for a prequel titled "House of the Dragon." The big news came hours after the channel scrapped plans for "Game of Thrones" prequel set in the Ages of Heroes. While some are excited to learn about the upcoming series, others are worried about further delays in Martin's "The Winds of Winter," the sixth novel in "Song of Ice and Fire" series that takes the readers farther North. The book series has been the basis of television adaption and Emmy winning "Game of Thrones" that ended after eight seasons in April 2019.

Earlier, Martin confirmed that the major delay in the release of "Winds of Winter" was because of his involvement in the television series that became a massive hit across the globe. This has got fans worried that the new show that is based on Martin's "Fire and Blood" can cause further delay.

The author took to his personal blog to update fans who are eagerly waiting for the final books. In his blog, he noted that he might be involved in the series, but he is not certain if he will be writing more than a few episodes.

He assured his fans that he is not taking on any new projects until he finishes and delivers "The Winds of Winter". Adding to his comments, he promised that the book remains his "priority" above all.

"I expect to be involved in [House of the Dragon] to some extent... and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of GAME OF THRONES.

But... let me make this perfectly clear... I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered WINDS OF WINTER. Winter is still coming, and WINDS remains my priority, as much as I'd love to write an episode of HOUSE," Martin wrote in his blog.

As for "House of Dragons," it will tell the history of Targaryens and their reign in Westeros. Set 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the series features a 10-episode run for which Martin and Ryan Condal will collaborate to pen the script.