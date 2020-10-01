George R.R. Martin revealed his least favourite scene out of all eight seasons of "Game of Thrones" in the upcoming "Game of Thrones" history book "Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon." He said it was when King Robert Baratheon went on a hunting trip without the royal party.

The scene in question is from Season 1 Episode 6, titled "A Golden Crown." King Robert took Renly and some other guys out to hunt. He did not have his royal guards or attack dogs along for the hunt to serve as protection in case something goes wrong. The author said it "really fell down in terms of budget."

"King Robert goes hunting. Four guys walking on foot through the woods carrying spears and Robert is giving Renly s—. In the books, Robert goes off hunting, we get word he was gored by a boar, and they bring him back and he dies," reads an excerpt from the book published by Entertainment Weekly's James Hibberd, which is out for release on Oct. 6.

Martin said he knows what a royal hunting party looks like and the Episode 6 scene in "Game of Thrones" Season 1 is not it. He said there should "have been a hundred guys" He talked about the lack of dogs and huntsmen.

"There would have been pavilions. There would have been huntsmen. There would have been dogs. There would have been horns blowing — that's how a king goes hunting!" he explained.

Martin added that King Robert Baratheon "wouldn't have just been walking through the woods with three of his friends holding spears hoping to meet a boar."

However, he acknowledged that at that point, the budget was steep and production had to make do with what they have. He said the show "couldn't afford horses or dogs or pavilions."

"Game of Thrones" reportedly had a budget of roughly $6 million per episode for Season 1. This is already very large in 2011, but was apparently not enough to bring Martin's ideal hunting vision to life in Episode 6. It is a low-key scene in all eight seasons of the HBO show and which fans may not have picked. The show eventually upped its budget after it became a global sensation.