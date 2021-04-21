George W. Bush sounded off on recent reports that Matthew McConaughey is running for governor of Texas during his sit-down interview with Hoda Kotb and his daughter Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday.

The 74-year old meant it when he told the Hollywood actor that being Texas governor is "tough business." He said it based on experience since he was in the position for five years from 1995 to 2020 before he was elected as U.S. president.

When asked what McConaughey's chances are at winning, Bush admitted that he has "no idea." But he did offer some advice as he parked the question: "Are we able to set aside our partisans and differences and solve problems?"

"I mean politics has always been tough," he said in an interview with "Today" at the Rockefeller plaza.

"If you've been president for eight years, the American people get to the point and they say, 'surely we can do better than this fool.' Then all of a sudden life gets in perspective," he added.

McConaughey has been making headlines after he expressed his interest to run for governor at his home state in an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last month. He said he is giving it some consideration and said it is "an honourable thing to even be able to consider."

The "True Detective" star has flirted with the possibility and hinted in another interview last month that it is part of the next chapter of his life.

"I'm looking into now again, what is my leadership role? Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What's my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into?" he said in an episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston's "The Balanced Voice" podcast.

McConaughey's chances look good based on a survey conducted on 1,126 registered voters in Texas. He got 45 percent of voters who want him as the next governor against 35 percent for current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is up for reelection next year. His celebrity status will reportedly help his political odds.