German prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters, who is the lead investigator on Madeleine McCann's disappearance, claims that concrete evidence of her death has been found. The evidence also suggests that suspect Christian Brückner was responsible for the abduction and murder of Madeleine. Wolters has informed Madeleine's family that the evidence proves that the missing girl is dead. However, he has not disclosed exactly what the investigating team has discovered.

Kate and Gerry McCann's hope of finding Madeleine alive since her disappearance in 2007 has been shattered by Wolters. He wrote to the anxious parents that the investigation team in Germany has found evidence linking the suspect to Madeleine's murder. This would mean that Madeleine is dead even though there is no forensic evidence to prove it yet.

Wolters claims that sharing details of the evidence can jeopardise the investigation. Hence, he has not shared any further details with the McCann family. Details of the key evidence have also not been revealed to the teams from Scotland Yard and Portuguese police.

According to The Daily Mail, Madeleine's parents had not responded to the letter sent by the German police. Speaking about the new evidence, Wolters stated that the police, "can't say why she is dead – it is more important that we are successful and we are able to get the culprit." The team is focused on proving the guilt of the convicted paedophile so that he can be convicted for Madeleine's murder.

Wolters also stated that the German police chose to keep details of any investigation undisclosed until they press charges. Explaining why the police are choosing not to disclose any details of the key evidence, Wolters stated that it might influence the memory of witnesses. Wolters also refused to share the contents of the letter which has been sent to Madeleine's parents.

Even though the McCann family has been requesting the German police to be more transparent, their request has not been heeded. The McCanns' lawyer in Portugal, Rogerio Alves, has been demanding clarity from the German police to have a better idea of the progress of the investigation. Alves criticised the lack of coordination between the Portuguese and German police.

Brückner remains in prison in Kiel, northern Germany, for drug offences and a rape charge from 2005. The Portuguese police are preparing to search for Madeleine's body. They believe that the suspect may have disposed of her corpse in a well near a Praia da Luz villa.