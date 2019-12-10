Zozibini Tunzi is now Miss Universe 2019, and there is so much the world needs to know about the gorgeous pageant winner.

Zozibini Tunzi who entered the Miss Universe competition as Miss South Africa is the third woman from South Africa to win the title, and the first black woman since Leila Lopes was crowned Miss Universe 2011. She also happens to be the first woman to win the crown in afro-textured hair. And with Tunzi's win, for the first time ever, Miss Universe, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and Miss America are all black women.

Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it.

May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine.

After winning the coveted title of Miss South Africa earlier this year, Tunzi hit back to racist haters and wrote in an Instagram post in September: "I just want to take a moment to dedicate a post to the unkind comments that I have been receiving about my blackness since my crowning. To comments that are aimed at all brown skinned girls at some point in our lives. Not because it hurts me or gets under my skin, but because I see an opportunity to educate and speak out on a serious issue."

Explaining the magic of a black woman, she wrote: "To whoever else thinks that black is not beautiful I cannot wait for you to experience the depth and magic of a black woman. I am a daughter of the African soil and I am beautiful. See your face reflected in mine."

The "black woman magic" indeed worked its charm in Atlanta on Sunday night when the 26-year-old was named the Miss Universe. During her final remarks at the 2019 pageant, Tunzi sent a powerful message of inclusivity and said: "I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful. I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine."

Zozibini was born in Tsolo, a town in the Eastern Cape of South Africa. She belonged to a family of teachers, her mother being a school principal and father an employee at the Department of Higher Education and Training in Pretoria. She is the second of three girls, reports Gulf News.

The ravishing beauty graduated with a bachelor's degree in public relations and image management from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2018. She began her pageantry career in 2017 when she was accepted as one of the top 26 semifinalists of Miss South Africa, but she couldn't make it to the top 12 finalists. However, she didn't give up hope and was crowned as Miss South Africa 2019 following a competition in Pretoria in August this year.

As Miss Universe, Tunzi's future will see her residing in New York City, participating in a number of events and appearances throughout the world.