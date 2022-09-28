With Halloween just around the corner, some gamers might be looking for a ghost-themed title to play. One such game is the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed," developed by Illfonic.

Fans of the original movie will certainly love the fact that the game features the voices and likenesses of some of the actors of the original "Ghostbusters" movie. For instance, it will have Ernie Hudson as Winston Zeddemore and Dan Aykroyd as Raymond "Ray" Stantz.

'Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed' release date and platforms

The launch of the latest game of the Ghostbusters is perfectly timed as it arrives just two weeks before Halloween. The "Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed" release date falls on October 18, 2022.

The first-person shooter will be available to most gamers as it will be launched on multiple platforms. It will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Epic Games Store for Microsoft Windows.

'Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed' gameplay

Gamers have the option to play as a ghost or as one of the four Ghostbusters. For those who prefer to play as a Ghostbuster, the gameplay is based on the first-person shooter design. On the other hand, ghosts are controlled from a third-person perspective.

Ghostbusters can use various tools to combat their supernatural foe. These include the Particle Thrower, Ghost Trap, and PKE Meter.

Meanwhile, ghosts possess a few handy abilities to counter the Ghostbusters. These include the ability to possess objects, teleport through rifts, and slime or stun humans, according to Engadget.

"Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed" features some customization options as well. Players can create their own Ghostbuster, while the ghost's appearance can be customized by visiting Ray's Occult Books.

There's a full multiplayer mode that is supported across all platforms. However, PlayStation and Xbox players will need an Xbox Live Gold or a PS Plus membership to play online. Meanwhile, AI bots will fill out the other four slots for those who play solo.

'Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed' preorder

"Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed" can now be preordered. Those who make a digital preorder will enjoy advanced access to a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, special clothing colourways, and Slimer.