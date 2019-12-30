Former power couple Gigi Hadid and Zyan Malik have sparked romance rumours, once again, ten months after their breakup. Speculations are running rampant about the reconciliation after the supermodel posted a series of Instagram stories on Sunday.

According to ET Canada, Gigi Hadid's post was about her Sunday cooking session. The first post revealed that she was making her ex-boyfriend's mother Trisha's favourite chicken curry pasta salad. Mamma Malik responded with the same zeal and vigour. She posted a screenshot of an old video featuring Hadid wherein she admits that her "favourite place to eat was her 'boyfriend's mom's kitchen.'" This was followed by another picture where Hadid put ingredients from the recipe.

Fans were quick to respond to the exchange and started speculating if this means that the former couple had rekindled romance, sending the rumour mills in frenzy.

"Wait. Gigi with Zayn's mom. Does that also mean that Gigi with Zayn? Or just cooking with his mom? What," wrote one fan as quoted by the publication.

"A friendship can remain even if the relationship ends. Maybe Zayn and Gigi have been together again for a long time, but just now they are showing..." another one wrote.

Hadid and Zayn Malik started dating in November 2015 after they were spotted leaving Justin Bieber's American Music Awards after-party together. The news was confirmed after she made an appearance in Malik's "Pillowtalk" video. After dating each other on-and-off for three years, the couple was confirmed to have ended their relationship in early January 2019.

Ten months after, E! News reported that Hadid and the former One Direction member are back on talking terms.

"[Hadid] has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together," a source told E! News. It was confirmed that they had taken time off each other and were not in communication at all. However, things have changed and the two recently "got in touch."

"She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual," the source added.

Even though the rumours are rife, there is no confirmation if the Hadid and Malik are getting back together.