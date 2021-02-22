Gina Carano revealed in an interview with Ben Shapiro on Sunday that she saw her firing from "The Mandalorian" coming because of how the people over at LucasFilm and Disney treated her differently during filming.

Speaking on "The Ben Shapiro Show," the 38-year-old former MMA fighter revealed that she was monitored carefully during production. She likenened the experience to a hawk watching its prey.

"They've been all over me and they've been watching me like a hawk. And I'm watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative," she said.

Carano explained that she learned Disney was following the #FireGinaCarano hashtag on social media when she received an "enlightening" email about having support within the ranks. She admitted though that getting fired from "The Mandalorian" did not come as a surprise. She was "prepared at any point to let go" because she has seen it happen to so many people.

"I've seen the looks on their faces. I've seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it's only a matter of time," she explained.

"I've seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself, 'you're coming for me, I know you are.' They're making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself,'" Carano added.

The "Haywire" star said she is not alone in her battle against Disney because she is not the only one who has "ever been bullied by this company." She knows of a story that she said would "turn things around in the media" but refused to divulge because she did not want to be a sell-out. She also did not want to cost employees their jobs.

Disney and LucasFilm fired Carano after she likened being a right-wing conservative to being Jewish during the holocaust in a tweet. The controversial post eventually sparked the #FireGinaCarano movement and led to her losing her role as fan-favourite Cara Dune in "The Mandalorian."