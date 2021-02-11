Gina Carano may have responded to news of her being sacked from "The Mandalorian" when she liked messages from fans about people being persecuted for their political views and for speaking their minds.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm terminated their contract with the 38-year-old actress over her controversial tweets on Wednesday. She compared being a Republican in 2021 to being a Jew during the Holocaust, and the backlash was enough to prompt a petition for her removal from the "Star Wars" series.

A Lucasfilm representative immediately confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter that she has been fired from the show. The spokesperson added that the production company also does not wish to work with her in the future because of her "abhorrent and unacceptable" social media posts in which she denigrated "people based on their cultural and religious identities."

Carano, who played Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune in "The Mandalorian," has become a fan-favourite and her firing immediately sparked criticism. Fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief that she was removed because of her political views and the actress seemed to agree with this too. She liked several messages from other users who voiced their disappointment at Disney+ and Lucasfilm.

"She is a beautiful and talented bada** who's not a size 0. An inspiration to those of us built like wrestlers instead of supermodels. What's not to like #WeloveGinaCarano #WeLoveCaraDune," one fan tweeted.

"Crazy how pointing out that people are being persecuted for having the wrong political view results in nutjobs trying to persecute someone for their supposed political views. The nutjobs who are still trying to #FireGinaCarano can get f****ed #WeLoveGinaCarano #WeLoveCaraDune," another wrote.

"Is having to believe in systemic racism a new requirement for employment?" one tweeted.

"I NEVER agree with Crowder....but wtf kinda s**t is this??? You can't just fire a hard worker like @ginacarano because her views differ from yours. She has done more for these communities you say she hates than the people who want her fired ever have," one more fan defended the actress.

Fans immediately started trending #WeLoveCaraDune and #WeLoveGinaCarano after the actress' sacking from "The Mandalorian." A source claimed that Disney+ and Lucasfilm have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months because of her past controversial tweets (she mocked mask-wearing and agreed there was voter fraud that occurred in the 2020 presidential election).