NFL superstar Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen were unexpectedly rumored to have been experiencing a "marital crisis" in recent months. The couple is believed to still be together despite the reports, but Gisele has previously offered a glimpse into the heated fights that they have and how she manages her anger in those "rare" moments.

In an excerpt from her book titled "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life," the world-renowned model said: "Tom and I don't argue much, but sometimes when I feel the anger building in me, building and building, I realize what's going on. Instead of reacting in a way that I will later regret, I remember to breathe," she said.

She then explained that she has learned to let things cool down before trying to iron things out with Brady, 45. Gisele also explained how she uses the art of meditation to calm her down and help her with her "reactivity"

"I think of my anger as a visitor, and I can see that it's potentially destructive, so I make a conscientious decision not to get involved with it," she added.

The 42-year-old then revisits the issue with the seven-time Super Bowl champion with a cooler head at a later time. "We can review whatever we are talking about in a loving and respectful way like we always do," she claimed.

Despite all this, she admitted that fights still exist in their marriage. Sources told Page Six that in recent months, the main cause of friction between them is Brady's refusal to retire from his massively successful career. In fact, Gisele has reportedly left their conjugal home in Tampa, Florida recently to head to Costa Rica. Brady, meanwhile, stayed behind due to his obligations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed that he would retire to focus on the family, but then he changed his mind," claimed a source.

It may be remembered that Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on February 1, earlier this year. Then, just 40 days later, he shocked the sporting community by going back on his decision to come out of a very short-lived retirement.

He initially said that he was looking forward to spending more time with Gisele and their three children, but his sudden about-face had a lot of people in shock. It is still unclear if the couple have had a disagreement about the decision, but both have remained silent despite the rumours and speculations.