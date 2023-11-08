Australia star Glenn Maxwell produced one of the "greatest ODI innings of all time" to take Australia to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Maxwell struck 10 sixes and 21 fours in his 201 not out off just 128 balls as Australia defeated Afghanistan by three wickets at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. The Aussies were 91 for 7 at one point in their chase of 292, with Maxwell the only recognised batter left at the crease for the Men in Yellow.

Maxwell single-handedly completed the chase, battling cramps and not being able to take the singles, he shared an eye-watering 196-run stand with Pat Cummins and sealed the match with 3.1 overs to spare. The explosive hitter became Australia's first male centurion in the ODIs, while he was the first-ever cricketer to score 200 or more during a chase in the 50-over format.

The right-hand batter's exploits have been famous. But the cricketing world was caught off guard by the way he executed it amid some tough circumstances, with many calling it the "greatest ODI innings of all time".

The GREATEST ODI innings of all time @Gmaxi_32 .. You could say the GREATEST innings of all time .. #CWC2023 #India — Michael Vaughan

Saw this coming. 200 in a run-chase, One of the all time great one day innings by Maxwell. @Gmaxi_32 was a man possessed and

great support by @patcummins30 . An innings to remember for a long long time . #AUSvsAFG — Virender Sehwag

Speaking about his heroics after the match, Maxwell revealed that it was quite hot during the first innings when Australia were fielding and since he had not done a lot of exercise in the heat, it got a hold on him.

While he was given a chance to return to the pavilion after cramping really bad at one point during Australia's chase, Maxwell revealed he refused the offer as he wanted to bat out and try to help his side clinch a place in the semi-finals, with one group game still remaining.

"I wanted to stay back and get some movement (on my legs). Just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive," said Maxwell after Australia's miraculous win.

When Glenn Maxwell laid down due to cramps, almost the entire Wankhede cheered 'MAXWELL', hoping he could get up and finish the game.



And he did it ❤️ #AUSvAFG #AUSvsAFG — Sameer Allana

Maxwell also pointed out how many had written Australia off after they started the World Cup 2023 with two straight losses.

"Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher," added Maxwell, who survived more than once in his stunning knock against Afghanistan.

Adding further, Maxwell heaped praise on Afghanistan's bowling before admitting he would have liked "a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of".

The five-time champions are now on a six-match winning streak and are currently on third place with 12 points from eight matches.