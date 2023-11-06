Virat Kohli equalled India legend Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 ODI centuries on Sunday. Kohli, who achieved the feat during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa, said that he was honoured to have equalled his "hero's record" in the 50-over format.

Kohli needed just 271 innings to get to the landmark of 49 centuries in the ODI format, in comparison to his idol Tendulkar's 452 innings, making the former's achievement a bit more special.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, an emotional Kohli, whose numbers have always been compared to Tendulkar's career, suggested that he would never be "as good as" Tendulkar.

"It is all too much for me to take in. To equal my hero's record in ODIs is something that is a huge honour for me. I know that people like comparisons but I am never going to be as good as him [Sachin]. There's a reason why we've all looked up to him. He's perfection when it comes to batting.

"He's always going to be my hero regardless of what happens. It's a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from, I know the days that I've watched him play on TV, so just to stand here and get this appreciation from someone like him means a lot to me," added Kohli.

The former India captain scored his 48th ODI century during India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh earlier in the World Cup 2023. Following this, he missed out on the historic 49th ton a few times before finally being able to clinch it on his 35th birthday on Sunday (Nov. 5) at Eden Gardens. Interestingly, it was the same venue in Kolkata where Kohli had scored his first-ever ODI century in 2009.

Kohli used 119 deliveries to reach the 100-run mark against South Africa. He remained unbeaten on 101 off 121 balls, where he stuck 10 fours. The No. 3 batter is the second leading scorer of the World Cup 2023 with 543 runs, seven behind leader Quinton de Kock of South Africa.

The 25-year-old batter has scored 13,626 runs in 289 ODIs, including 49 centuries and 70 fifties.

Team India is at the top of the World Cup 2023 table with 16 points and has qualified for the semi-finals. Their next outing is against the Netherlands on Oct. 12, marking the tournament's final group fixture.

With India having at least two more games in the tournament, Kohli's fans are eagerly waiting to witness the star batter score the record-breaking 50th century.