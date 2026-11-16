The UK's High Court of Justice has ordered influencer-founded Global Airlines into compulsory liquidation following a creditor's winding-up petition, with the Official Receiver appointed as liquidator.

A notice published in The London Gazette on 12 November 2026 confirms that the court issued the order on 4 November 2026. The Official Receiver was appointed liquidator on the same day, under case number 004213 of 2026.

The company, founded by travel influencer James Asquith, had sought to establish a transatlantic airline operating Airbus A380 aircraft. Asquith also founded the home-swapping platform Holiday Swap and announced Global Airlines in July 2021, Nacionale reported.

Third Petition Leads to Liquidation

Jessica Huffman Reese, a US-based petitioner who claimed to be a creditor, filed the petition on 29 May 2026, according to the original Gazette notice and reporting by Upgraded Points.

Upgraded Points said that this was the third winding-up petition against Global Airlines in just over a year. The two previous petitions, filed in August 2025 and March 2026, were withdrawn.

The latest case proceeded to hearings on 15 July and 2 September 2026, Upgraded Points reported, citing One Mile at a Time. The High Court subsequently ordered the company into compulsory liquidation in November.

What the Official Receiver Takes Over

The appointment places the company's affairs under the control of the Official Receiver, who takes responsibility for the liquidation. Nacionale, citing Upgraded Points, reported that the receiver's responsibilities include investigating the company's affairs and the conduct of its directors, realising its assets and distributing any available proceeds to creditors.

Aviation news website AeroTime explained that creditors can petition for compulsory liquidation when a company cannot pay its debts, citing UK government guidance.

That guidance states that a winding-up order usually results in company bank accounts being frozen and the Official Receiver selling the company's assets or property. However, this does not establish whether Global Airlines' accounts have already been frozen.

A380 Remains in Storage in France

The future of the company's Airbus A380 remains among the unresolved questions. Upgraded Points reported that the aircraft, registered as 9H-GLOBL and previously operated by China Southern, has been parked at Tarbes-Lourdes-Pyrénées Airport in southern France since 16 July 2025.

Global Airlines never obtained its own air operator's certificate. Nacionale reported that the company carried paying passengers on only two return trips to New York in May 2025, departing from Glasgow and Manchester. Hi Fly operated both services on the company's behalf.

Routes To Challenging the Order

UK government guidance states that a winding-up order can be rescinded, or cancelled, through an application made within five working days of the order. Such an application must be made by a creditor, a contributory, or the company jointly with a creditor or contributory. Upgraded Points calculated that the normal deadline in this case passed on 11 November 2026, although a court can still consider a late application.

An appeal provides another possible route. According to the Insolvency Service guidance cited in the reporting, appeals against High Court decisions must generally be lodged within 21 days and require permission.

What Creditors Can Do

Nacionale reported, citing Deep Arrival, that it had found no reports of passengers holding tickets for future Global Airlines flights.

Nevertheless, people who paid for services they have not received, or who hold unused vouchers, may be creditors and can submit claims to the Official Receiver, Nacionale reported. Making a claim does not guarantee repayment, as any distribution will depend on the assets available and the applicable insolvency rules.

The Gazette lists the Official Receiver's office telephone number as 0300 678 0016 and its email address as [email protected]. Those contacting the office can quote case number 004213 of 2026.