Under current UK law, people aged 16 can consent to sex, but ministers are reportedly considering tighter rules on relationships between adults and 16- and 17-year-olds. The possibility has prompted support on social media, where users say a change could offer teenagers greater protection from significantly older adults.

The issue attracted attention after Politics UK shared the development on X on November 15. The post had received more than 1.4 million views at the time shown in a screenshot cited in the article, and prompted hundreds of replies about the current law and possible reform.

Many commenters backed the idea of a legal safeguard, arguing that the current age of consent should not, by itself, settle concerns about relationships involving teenagers and much older adults. Discussions also spread to Reddit, where users debated whether existing rules adequately protect young people from exploitation and unequal power dynamics.

🚨 NEW: The Government has confirmed it's considering introducing a "staggered" age of consent



It would make relationships between adults and 16 and 17-year-olds illegal — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 15, 2026

Online Support Focuses on Age Gaps and Safeguards

Several X users expressed support for the proposed reform, with some questioning why adults should be legally permitted to pursue relationships with 16-year-olds.

One commenter argued that the law should not be used to justify relationships between middle-aged men and teenagers simply because they meet the current legal age requirement. Another described relationships between adults and 16-year-olds as disturbing, while a separate user suggested that the law should better reflect concerns about exploitation.

The Reddit discussion showed similar support. One participant said they had emailed their Member of Parliament about the issue, explaining that young people at school could be vulnerable when approached by significantly older individuals. The commenter argued that teenagers may lack the protection and support needed to recognise or challenge exploitative situations.

Other Reddit users discussed whether a change should include restrictions based on the age difference between partners. Some suggested that relationships involving people close in age should be treated differently from those involving teenagers and substantially older adults.

The reactions reflect concerns about the potential imbalance of power in relationships involving young people, rather than simply the age at which someone can legally consent.

What Is Known About the Proposed Reform

According to The Independent, the renewed debate follows calls for a staggered age-of-consent system after allegations involving entertainers, including Russell Brand and David Walliams.

The proposal was publicly advocated by Mia Latter, now 37, who said she had a relationship with Brand when she was 16 and he was 30. She previously appeared anonymously as 'Alice' in a 2023 investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, before waiving her right to anonymity.

The Independent reported that Latter called for adults to be prohibited from having sexual relationships with 16- and 17-year-olds. The report also attributed support for further consideration of the proposal to Louise Haigh and Pat McFadden. No final decision had been announced.

The debate has also intensified following allegations against comedian David Walliams involving girls as young as 15. Walliams denies wrongdoing. The allegations have prompted further discussion about how institutions protect young people and respond to allegations of abuse.

Under current UK law, the age of consent is 16. Adults can therefore legally have sexual relationships with 16- and 17-year-olds, subject to other offences and safeguarding restrictions. The proposed reform would introduce additional age-related limits, but remains under consideration and has not become law. The reports cited here do not clearly set out the proposal's precise scope.