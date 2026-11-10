Poundland's owner, Gordon Brothers, has restricted the retailer's access to about £50 million, leaving it unable to buy new stock for more than 600 shops across the UK and Ireland, according to BBC and ITV News reports.

ITV News reported that the restrictions applied to both credit facilities and cash generated through trading, and that payments to suppliers of goods for resale had not been authorised since 27 October. It put the inaccessible cash at about £25 million on 3 November, with the total believed to have risen since.

A source familiar with the funding arrangements said access to cash had been restricted amid tensions over Gordon Brothers' position as both creditor and shareholder. The source expected the restrictions to ease within two days, although no agreement to release the funds has been publicly confirmed.

Rescue Deadline Approaches

Poundland filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators on 29 October. The filing triggered a 10-working-day moratorium restricting creditor action while the company seeks a rescue. The notice is due to expire on Thursday, 12 November, although further legal steps may affect the timetable.

Poundland is seeking a solvent sale that would allow it to continue trading as a single business. If it enters administration, administrators could explore a sale of the whole retailer or the disposal of individual stores.

Gordon Brothers executives are due to appear before the House of Commons Business and Trade Committee on Wednesday. The committee's chairman has agreed to hear evidence in private, citing the commercial sensitivity of negotiations with potential buyers.

Questions Over Owner Payments

Sky News reported that Gordon Brothers had received £18.3 million since acquiring Poundland for a nominal £1 in June 2025.

The reported breakdown included £8.6 million in interest payments, £3.8 million in store closure fees and £2.6 million in debt arrangement fees, with the remainder in other charges. The figures were attributed to a government source familiar with a presentation made to ministers.

Sky News also reported that Gordon Brothers is owed £22.5 million under a £30 million shareholder loan.

Gordon Brothers has said it has not publicly disclosed Poundland's financial information. Sky News reported that the firm had provided significant funding after the acquisition and believes the business remains vulnerable despite efforts to improve its performance.

Bidders Weigh up Options

London-based Xyra Group is making what a source familiar with the sales process described as 'significant progress' with its rescue bid. City AM reported that the investment firm was emerging as a front-runner. Sky News reported on 7 November, however, that Xyra had yet to sign up financial backers, and its ability to complete a deal has not been independently established.

Tesco, Poundstretcher, Iceland, B&M, The Range and Lidl have been identified as potential buyers of parts of Poundland's store estate, according to ITV News. None is understood to be seeking to acquire the entire business.

The bids differ in scope: Xyra is pursuing a rescue bid, while the other companies have been identified as potential buyers of parts of the store estate. Recent reports have put Poundland's workforce at between about 10,500 and 12,000.

Improving Results, but Cash Remains Tight

ITV News reported that Poundland's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved from a loss of £68.1 million in the year to September 2025 to a profit of £18.1 million in the year to September 2026. The latest figures have yet to be audited or published.

EBITDA does not show how much cash a business has available to meet its obligations. ITV News reported that payments to suppliers of goods for resale had not been authorised since 27 October.