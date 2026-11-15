The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued cold health alerts for parts of England as an Arctic chill is expected to bring renewed frost, fog and wintry conditions from Sunday night. The alerts will affect the North West, West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber from 9 pm on Sunday until 9 am on Thursday. The agency warned of increased risks for vulnerable groups.

The alerts indicate that colder weather could have minor impacts on health and social care services, including increased demand for healthcare and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people.

Drop in Temperatures Could Affect Vulnerable People

The latest UKHSA cold health alerts follow the coldest night of the season so far. Temperatures dropped below -6C overnight on Friday, according to the Met Office. Much of the UK also experienced thick fog earlier in the week, with visibility reduced to less than 100 metres in some areas.

Paul Coleman, a consultant in public health at the UKHSA, said the country should expect more cold health alerts as winter progresses. He urged people to check on older relatives, neighbours and friends who may be more susceptible to the cold, noting that even relatively short periods of low temperatures can have serious health consequences for those at greater risk.

'Cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions,' Coleman said.

He advised people to heat the rooms they use most where possible, dress warmly during colder periods and keep an eye on vulnerable family members and neighbours to ensure they have adequate heating and support throughout the cold spell.

The alerts follow a brief spell of milder weather over the weekend. Readings fell as low as minus 7.2C at South Newington in Oxfordshire on Saturday before milder air moved across much of the UK.

Arctic Chill Brings Fresh Cold Health Alerts and Weather Disruption Risk

Colder weather is expected to return after a period of rain and unsettled conditions. On Sunday, showers were forecast across Wales and southern England, with some areas facing possible thunderstorms, while northern England and southern Scotland were expected to see more persistent rain and strong winds.

The Met Office said colder air would move back in from the north as low pressure cleared eastwards. Frost and fog were expected to return, with temperatures on Monday afternoon forecast to remain around 5C to 8C across most of the UK.

Met Office operational meteorologist Ethan Douglas said snow was likely to remain mainly confined to Scotland, but ice could become a wider concern across northern parts of the UK. He said this could lead to longer journeys and potentially hazardous travelling conditions.

The weather pattern is expected to remain changeable, with alternating spells of colder and milder conditions through the week. Some higher areas, including parts of Snowdonia, the Pennines and the Highlands, could see periods of sleet or snow as temperatures shift.