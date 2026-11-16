An OnlyFans creator who makes erotic Brazilian jiu-jitsu videos fears she could face criminal prosecution under Britain's new pornography laws, which outlaw the possession and publication of explicit images depicting strangulation or suffocation.

Sophie Weiss, known online as 'The Barnsley Basher', says she has already deleted a large amount of content and worries the legislation could seriously affect her income.

The 34-year-old martial artist argues that her videos feature consensual sporting techniques she is trained to perform, but the new rules have left her uncertain about what she can legally continue producing.

Weiss Fears New Choking Pornography Law

Weiss produces adult content featuring herself grappling with men and women, often wearing bikinis or athletic clothing. Her videos incorporate Brazilian jiu-jitsu techniques, including headlocks, chokeholds and submission moves.

Weiss maintains that her videos are consensual and that she understands how to perform the techniques safely. However, she fears the sexual nature of the material could bring it within the scope of the new legislation.

'I wrestle women in bikinis, we choke each other, use Brazilian jiu-jitsu moves on each other, it's all consensual. The government classes that as pornography even though we are dressed in bikinis. It is for arousal but at the end of the day men can get aroused by an armpit or a toenail, it's a bit stupid they are saying that.'

She also questioned the government's justification for introducing the restrictions, arguing that her content allows women to take control during physical encounters.

New Law Could Carry Five-Year Prison Sentence

The Crime and Policing Act 2026 introduced new offences covering the possession and publication of certain pornographic material, with the relevant provisions taking effect on 6 November in England and Wales.

Possessing pornographic images that explicitly and realistically depict strangulation or suffocation carries up to two years in prison, while publishing or distributing them can result in a five-year sentence.

However, not every depiction of choking is illegal. Whether material meets the legal definition of pornography and realistically depicts strangulation depends on the circumstances.

Weiss said she had already spent one or two weeks removing videos from various platforms and devices after learning about the restrictions.

'I can face five years in prison for distributing. I didn't think it was going to be real, when a newspaper article came out I thought, "oh it is real".'

She also expressed concern that even videos presented as sporting competitions could attract scrutiny if they featured chokeholds.

Considering Changing Content

The restrictions could force Weiss to reconsider the material she produces, particularly because grappling and submission techniques are central to her online business.

She believes her work boosted her confidence and gives women an opportunity to take control during physical encounters. She also argues that her videos provide companionship and emotional support for some male subscribers.

'It's been the best thing I've ever done in my life. It's a way for us women to take our power back. I never chose this sort of work, it chose me.'

Weiss plans to use alternative techniques, including takedowns, lifting and armlocks, but admitted the change could hurt audience interest, as submission moves attract many subscribers.

The law does not ban Brazilian jiu-jitsu, professional wrestling or legitimate sporting demonstrations, but leaves creators such as Weiss uncertain about the legal boundaries of pornographic choking content.