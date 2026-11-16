Sean Duffy, the US transportation secretary, said officials have yet to establish whether L3Harris made an installation error or supplied faulty equipment that contributed to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop. The order halted US departures for nearly five hours on Friday 13 November, from approximately 3:30pm to 8:15pm Eastern Time. President Donald Trump wrote on Sunday that Joe Biden's administration made an ageing system worse.

The dispute matters to anyone flying to the US, because officials have not established the cause. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, owner of the router maker Juniper Networks, told ABC News that, based on current information, the device 'did not fail or act improperly.' Bryan Bedford, the FAA administrator, said the stop cost 12,000 flights.

How Two Routers Halted US Departures

Duffy told reporters on Saturday 14 November that L3Harris was replacing copper wire with fibre at an FAA site when a router began flooding the network with data. He later named the site as El Dorado, Arkansas. A second router at a site in Amarillo, Texas, also contributed to the data flooding, disrupting some communications and radar feeds. L3Harris has both routers in Florida for testing, as Duffy confirmed in the X post below.

UPDATE: We spoke with the CEO of L3Harris, and the contractor secured the two routers from the remote FAA facilities in Texas and Arkansas. L3Harris is now conducting deep diagnostics testing at their headquarters in Florida. @FAANews, Juniper, and Cisco engineers are assisting… pic.twitter.com/pdzx6qVZSf — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 15, 2026

L3Harris and its predecessor, Harris, have run the FAA's telecoms network since 2002. In 2009, a Harris technician misconfigured a router during a fibre move and disrupted 129 air traffic facilities, the transportation department's inspector general found. Duffy said officials do not know whether the contractor's installers or the hardware failed. L3Harris said it is supporting the investigation and takes the disruption seriously. Duffy said investigators have no sign of a foreign cyberattack.

What Trump and Congress Say

Trump first commented publicly on Sunday 15 November, on Truth Social: 'The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad.' He pressed Congress for more air traffic money and wanted work done all at once. Congress approved $12.5 billion (about £9.4 billion) for the FAA in 2025. A September 2017 FAA paper, from Trump's first term, warned its ageing telecoms equipment posed risks.

Democrats criticised Duffy, and New York governor Kathy Hochul urged his resignation. Tammy Duckworth, the Senate aviation subcommittee's senior Democrat, wrote on X that Republicans had controlled Congress for two years. Blame changes nothing, and action does, National Air Traffic Controllers Association president Nick Daniels told Yahoo News on Saturday. Daniels said the union has warned of failure for over a decade.

What Happens Next for Travellers

Duffy plans to send Congress a new funding request on Monday 16 November. Bedford said finishing the air traffic control overhaul needs a further $10.1 billion (about £7.6 billion). The FAA has disabled the broadcasting function on 69 routers of the same type. Bedford warned that the network 'will continue to break until we replace it.'

The flight tracker FlightAware counted more than 6,400 cancelled US flights on Saturday. Heathrow's website listed 29 cancelled US flights by 6:45 am that morning. Passengers on a cancelled flight can claim a refund if they choose not to travel. Airline pledges on hotels and meals generally exclude an FAA order.