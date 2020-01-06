Antonio Banderas continues basking in the success of his film "Pain and Glory," and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel is accompanying him in this journey. When the Spanish actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night for the 77th Golden Globe Awards celebration, Kimpel was right beside him holding hands.

The couple walked hand-in-hand at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, where Antonio Banderas was nominated in the best actor category for his work in "Pain and Glory." While the 59-year-old actor sported a white sports coat with a black bow tie and classic black slacks, his financial consultant girlfriend grabbed eyeballs in a long sleeve, plunging black sequin gown, which also featured a thigh-high slit and shoulder pads, reports People.

The 39-year-old kept her hair open in loose waves and sported light makeup. A statement diamond necklace completed her look.

The "Zorro" actor started dating Kimpel in 2014, shortly after he split from actress Melanie Griffith, his wife of 18 years. The actor remains good friends with Griffith with whom he shares a 22-year-old daughter, Stella. Antonio is also quite close to actress Dakota Johnson, his former step-daughter, that Griffith shares with ex-husband Don Johnson.

While presenting a trophy to Banderas at the Hollywood Film Awards for his performance in "Pain and Glory," Dakota said: "I come from a family of many a marriage and I got very lucky. I got a bonus dad who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life."

The actor also replied to the heartfelt gesture and revealed Dakota continues to call him "Papi." The "Desperado" actor gushed: "I want to dedicate this to two people that I love, one is right here, Dakota, for something very simple, because you always call me papi, and still now you call me papi and I love that!. "You have no idea how much I love that!" Nicole Kimpel had accompanied him to the award show as well.

Before arriving at the Golden Globes Awards, the actor took to Twitter to thank National Society of Film Critics and wrote: "Whatever happens at the #GoldenGlobes tonight, I start the day grateful to the National Society of Film Critics for giving me the best actor of the year award for my work in Pain and Glory.

Thank you!"

The trophy for the best actor went to Joaquin Phoenix for his work in "Joker."