Emma Corrin thanked Prince Harry for watching "The Crown" during Sunday night's backstage interview at the Golden Globe Awards, where she won Best Performance by an actress in a drama series.

The 25-year old said she was "moved by the fact that he acknowledged it" given that she portrayed his mother, the late Princess Diana, in the show. She said she was moved by the way the Duke of Sussex praised the Netflix series.

"Certainly the way that he spoke about it, and the fact that he's watched it and the fact that obviously I played his mother, and that would be such a sensitive thing, I was very moved by the fact that he acknowledged it," Corrin told reporters as quoted by Deadline.

She also acknowledged that showrunner Peter Morgan's version of "The Crown" is "so fictional, and it feels so removed from the actual Royal family." She feels that it is "so distant" on one level but believes there is also a responsibility to acknowledge the characters in some way because they are based on real people.

The actress is referring to a recent interview Prince Harry did with long-time friend and talk show host James Corden on "The Late Late Show." He admitted that he is more comfortable with "The Crown" than watching or reading stories from the tabloids about him, his family, and the royals.

The Duke of Sussex clarified that the show is fiction. But it is also loosely based on the truth since it gives viewers an idea of the pressures and duties that come with being a member of the British royal family.

In her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes Award, the actress also thanked not just her co-stars but the late Princess of Wales. She thanked Diana for teaching her "compassion and empathy beyond any measure" that she could ever imagine.

Corrin portrayed Princess Diana from age 16 to 28 on season 4 of "The Crown." She believes it is time for her to move on and hand the reins to Elizabeth Debicki for season 5. She said she "cannot wait to see what Elizabeth does."