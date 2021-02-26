Prince Harry got candid about the things that matter to him: his wife Meghan Markle, son Archie, his royal family, and his dedication to public service in his first interview with James Corden.

The Duke of Sussex went on his first-ever double-decker ride and first tour of Los Angeles during an episode of "The Late Late Show" that aired Thursday. He admitted that he has never been allowed to ride on an open-top bus. He also shared that this is his first time to really see L.A. since the lockdown.

Aboard the bus, Prince Harry and Corden treated themselves to some very British refreshments consisting of tea and confectionery. Both had something to laugh about when the bus tipped to the side and the tray carrying their drinks rolled to the prince's side.

They then dropped by the house used to film Will Smith's "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" where the duke asked to use its toilet. Meghan Markle made a cameo via video call when Corden tried to convince her to move into the mansion as it is ideal for a real prince.

Back on the bus, Prince Harry revealed that he knew the duchess was "the one" when on their second date he thought, "wow, this is pretty special." He explained that they just "hit it off with each other" and that they were just "so comfortable in each other's company." Because their relationship was under the media spotlight, they had more time to really get to know each other behind closed doors.

"We got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us, rather than going to friends' houses or out to dinner where there are other distractions. There were no distractions, that was great...we went from zero to 60 like in the first two months," he shared.

Prince Harry also touched on the storytelling of the Netflix show "The Crown," calling it "loosely based on the truth." It gives viewers a "rough idea" of the lifestyle of the British royal families, what "the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else: is like. He admitted that he is way more comfortable with "The Crown" than the tabloids writing stories about his royal family, his wife, and himself.

The Duke of Sussex then talked about his son Archie and fondy called him "hysterical." He revealed the toddler's first word was "crocodile" and that his son asked for a waffle maker from Queen Elizabeth II for his Christmas gift. The monarch obliged, much to Corden's surprise, so now he and Archie love having the waffles Meghan makes them for breakfast.

Talking about Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry revealed that she and Prince Philip know how to use Zoom. They have done video calls where Archie is around too so they see him running around.

The duke also touched on the sensitive topic of his stepping back as a senior member of the royal family. He clarified that he did not walk away from his duties and that no matter what, he and Meghan will continue to do public service which they both enjoy. They "will never walk away" and will continue to help others and bring joy in any small way they can.

Prince Harry admitted that he decided to take his family away from the U.K. because the British press was taking its toll on his mental health. He did not want his family to be in that "toxic" environment. He said he did what "any husband and what any father would do."