Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka's wife Jenna Sims gave her 255,000 Instagram followers a peek behind the scenes of her wedding day earlier this year. The American actress and model shared pictures of herself and husband Koepka in their underwear before slipping on her white wedding dress.

Sims and Koepka tied the knot on June 4 earlier this year with a lavish ceremony in the Turks and Caicos with close family and friends. The 33-year-old was keen to give fans an inside peek of their big day, and decided to share racy pictures of herself in lace underwear and Koepka in his skivvies with "groom" written on his backside.

Sims captioned the post: "Who wore it better?", and the comments on the pictures suggested that she was the clear winner among the two. Even former women's tennis number one Caroline Wozniacki commented on the racy pre-wedding pictures of the couple, saying: "Bodyyyyy" with fire emojis.

Sims and Koepka first went public with their relationship in 2017, and have never shied away from displaying their love for one another on their respective social media channels. The two got engaged in April last year before tying the knot earlier this year.

Meanwhike, Koepka, who quit the PGA Tour for the riches of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, has criticised the Official World Golf Ranking for declining to offer ranking points for the next LIV Golf events. The 32-year-old, a former world number one, felt the OWGR's response was unclear on their reasoning.

Golf's official ranking body is keen to first review LIV Golf's recent partnership with the almost defunct Middle East and North Africa Tour (MENA) before deciding on awarding ranking points. Koepka wants OWGR to be clear on their standing rather than sit on the fence.

"I don't think it really was much of a response," Koepka said, as quoted on the Golf Channel. "I just hate when you sit on the fence. Just pick a side. If it's a yes or no, just pick one. So I'm not a big fan of that...If it's a yes, if it's a no, it's fine. We'll figure it out from there."