After an explosive second episode, fans are looking forward to "The Good Doctor" season 3 episode 3 slated to air next Monday. The upcoming segment is titled "Claire" and it is easy to infer that it will focus on Dr. Claire Brown.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers from "The Good Doctor" season 3 episode 3.]

When the show returns next week, Claire will find herself in a difficult position. According to the official synopsis for "The Good Doctor" season 3 episode 3, Claire will be facing challenges at her home and workplace.

In episode 2, Claire's mother moved in with her. Though Claire implemented some conditions for her stay, things do not look easy for her. Meanwhile, at the workplace, Claire must prepare herself to lead her first surgery. For the majority of the episode, Claire will be seen navigating the complications of her personal and professional lives.

Elsewhere in St. Bonaventure Hospital, the doctors will work on a complicated case of sports fishing accident. They must treat the fisherman's injuries without damaging his "prize catch."

By the look at the promo for the second episode of "The Good Doctor" season 3, Claire certainly looks highly strung after Shaun makes the big announcement of her first surgery. Claire's highly anticipated big moment leaves her anxious and edgy.

"I am nervous," Claire says in the trailer. "How can I be so nervous for something that I have wanted to do for so long," she adds agitatedly. The final shot of the promo shows that Claire's patient might be in danger as the surgery progresses.

In the previous episode, we saw Shaun's date with Carly does not go as planned. It was far from perfect and leaves him pondering. Meanwhile, Lim and Melendez face the first bummer in their relationship when the former is forced to intervene in Melendez's case of a new-born. The parents of the little boy suspect that Melendez may have made a mistake during the surgery.

Going forward, things are only expected to get complicated for Lim and Melendez after the former was promoted to become chief of surgery.

"Going into it, I don't think they know just how much of a challenge it will be," reveals the executive producer David Shore in an interview with TV Line. "Whenever you throw something like this at a relationship, where one has responsibility and authority over the other, it changes things. So, whenever there's a choice made, and they disagree, what does that mean?"

"The Good Doctor" season 3 episode 3 airs Monday on ABC.