Google will be taking the wraps off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones next month. Google will host a launch event to announce the handsets on October 6. The search engine giant is also tipped to announce the equally-anticipated Pixel Watch at the event.

The rumour mill has been churning out all sorts of assumptions around the upcoming Pixel Watch. For instance, some reports claim that the new Pixel smartwatch will sport a round dial. Past leaks have also indicated that the wearable will come with Wear OS 3.1 pre-installed. It will reportedly support Google Assistant as well.

The new Pixel Watch will let users navigate with Google Maps even if they aren't carrying their smartphones. On the downside, the much-awaited timepiece could pack an older Exynos 9110 chip under the hood. To recall, Samsung released the Exynos 9110 in 2018. Aside from this, the Pixel Watch could feature a 300mAh battery.

The word on the street is that the Pixel Watch will be available in three eye-catching colour options. These include Gold, Gray, and Black. Furthermore, the watch will use a magnetic puck for charging. A pre-release Pixel Watch was found in a restaurant without any bands not long ago. Google employees allegedly brought the timepiece there for testing.

However, some feel that the incident was a mere publicity stunt by Google to create more hype around its upcoming watch. Now, it looks like the Pixel Watch has made another appearance before going official next month. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently shared photos of Google CEO Sundar Pichai on his Twitter account. In the pictures, Pichai is at Vox Media's 2022 Code Conference.

Looks like Sundar Pichai is wearing the Pixel Watch at the Code Conference pic.twitter.com/hcoNB9mdNy — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 7, 2022

The most notable aspect of the photos is that Pichai appears to be wearing the Pixel Watch. Apple's top executives also have a reputation for bringing unreleased devices to events. To recap, Tim Cook appeared at a Q&A session at Oxford University, where an iPhone slipped out of his pocket. The vertically aligned rear camera setup of the device confirmed that it was the unreleased iPhone X.

Apple released iPhone X on November 3, 2017, while Cook gave us a glimpse into the handset's rear camera array in October 2017. Google is currently leaving no stone unturned to create a Pixel ecosystem that can compete with Apple's efficient ecosystem.

So, the upcoming Pixel Watch could turn out to be a feature-laden smartwatch from Google. This smartwatch, along with premium flagship handsets, earbuds, and a tablet, could help Google gain some traction.