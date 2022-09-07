Google has given its loyal fanbase something to cheer about as Apple fanatics wait for today's Far Out event with bated breath.

Apple will be unveiling the iPhone 14 series, Watch 8, and other products at today's event. Google, on the other hand, has been prepping to host its own launch event in the coming days.

The search engine giant has finally confirmed the Google Pixel 7 series launch date. In a tweet, Made By Google announced that the Pixel 7 series will go official on October 6. Moreover, the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds will be unveiled at the impending Made by Google event. To recall, Google gave us a glimpse into its new Pixel smartphones during the Google I/O 2022 event.

Also, the American tech giant hinted at an imminent launch of the Pixel Watch. Regrettably, it did not divulge any key details of the upcoming smart wearable at the time.

The Pixel 7 lineup comprises the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The Pixel Watch will sport a round dial paired with a curved display that will merge into the frame. Moreover, the right edge will house a crown button.

The new Pixel Buds will adopt an in-ear design. These stemless earbuds will come with silicone ear tips that provide a better grip. Also, the upcoming Pixel Buds support noise isolation. It will be interesting to see whether Google brings Google Assistant support to the new earbuds. The latest Pixel Buds are likely to boast a myriad of smart features. Still, the Pixel devices could steal the show.

Past leaks claim that the rear camera setup of the Pixel 7 models will have a horizontal strip that runs across the back panel. The standard Pixel 7 will house two rear-mounted cameras. However, the Pixel 7 Pro will get a triple rear camera configuration. According to earlier reports, the phones will come with a 50MP main and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

The Pixel 7 Pro will reportedly get a 48MP telephoto sensor as well. Under the hood, the Pixel 7 series will pack a second-gen Tensor chip. Furthermore, the phones will ship with up to 12GB of RAM and ample storage capacity.

The Pro model will use a 5000mAh battery to draw its juices. However, the standard Pixel 7 will come with a 4500mAh or a 4600mAh battery unit. Both handsets will probably offer 33W fast charging support.