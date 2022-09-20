Key details about the upcoming Google Pixel Watch have surfaced online ahead of its official unveiling. The search engine giant is set to announce its first-ever smartwatch on October 6.

Google will also be taking the wraps off a myriad of other products at the impending event. For instance, the Google Pixel 7 series is slated to break covers at the launch event. The Pixel 7 lineup includes the base Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro models.

Google first showed off its upcoming smart wearable dubbed Pixel Watch back in May during the I/O 2022 event. As expected, this created a lot of hype around the company's maiden smartwatch. Moreover, the Pixel Watch has been subject to some leaks and speculations lately.

Details about Google Pixel Watch European variant's price and colour options have been revealed, courtesy of PriceBaba. Notably, the Pixel Watch has already bagged the FCC certification. This is a major sign that the smart wearable is headed to the market soon.

Furthermore, the FCC listing confirms the Pixel Watch will be available in three variants. The first model will only get Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity support. However, the other two Pixel Watch variants will come with LTE connectivity support as well. Also, noted leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared details about the Pixel Watch Wi-Fi edition's price with PirceBaba.

The Google Pixel Watch will be available for purchase in three colour options: Obsidian, Charcoal, and Chalk. The Pixel Watch Wi-Fi version will cost between €250 (about £219) and €350 (about £306) in the European market. According to past leaks, the Pixel Watch LTE will carry a price tag of around $399 (about £349) in the US.

Regrettably, details about the LTE version's price in Europe are few and far between. However, there's no dearth of rumours surrounding the Pixel Watch specifications. The upcoming smartwatch from Google will reportedly sport a circular OLED screen. Under the hood, it is tipped to pack an Exynos 9110 chipset.

Also, the Pixel Watch will reportedly use a Cortex-M33 co-processor. It is likely to ship with 1.5GB or 2GB of RAM and offer a hearty 32GB of internal storage. Furthermore, the watch will boot WearOS operating system. Moreover, the Pixel Watch could offer Google Assistant support.

Some reports claim the Pixel Watch will have popular Google apps, including Maps. However, the battery size of the smartwatch is still a mystery. Still, the Pixel Watch is likely to pack a robust battery unit that will last about 24 hours on a single charge. Lastly, it could use a linear motor to enhance vibrations and haptic feedback.