The Google Tensor G2 is slated to launch soon, but details about the upcoming chip have popped up on the internet ahead of its official unveiling. For those unaware, the Tensor G2 will be powering up the Pixel 7 series smartphones.

Notably, the Pixel 7 lineup comprises the base Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro models. The Tensor G2 is tipped to pack an upgraded GPU and use a 4 nm process.

To recall, the much-awaited chip from Google has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. However, developer Kuba Wojciechowski has shared more vital pieces of information about the Tensor G2 chip.

The search engine giant is set to announce the Tensor G2 during its October 6 event. The chip will debut alongside the Pixel 7 series and the new Pixel Watch. Regrettably, Google is keeping the performance numbers under wraps.

Wojciechowski claims the Tensor G2 will bring nominal upgrades over its predecessor, Google Tensor. If this proves to be true, Google will be following in the footsteps of the A16 Bionic, which offered subtle changes from last year's A15 Bionic chip.

Wojciechowski was able to track down the possible Geekbench listing of the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro surpasses its predecessors by about 7 per cent in terms of performance in the benchmarking website's multi-core test.

The Pixel 7 Pro scored 1068 points in the single-core benchmark. Notably, this is just 10 points higher than what the Pixel 6 Pro achieved in the same test.

The reason behind the insignificant improvement in the single-core benchmark is that the Tensor G2 uses a similar but overclocked set of cores as the original Tensor chip. The Tensor G2 has a couple of ARM Cortex-X1 prime cores.

Furthermore, the upcoming chip features four Cortex-A55 cores and two Cortex-A76 cores. The Google Tensor came with the Mali-G78 GPU. However, a more powerful Mali-G710 handles graphics for the Tensor G2 chip.

So, the Tensor G2 could deliver 1.5x the graphic performance of the previous generation Tensor chip. The Tensor chip uses the 5 nm process, while the new Tensor G2 is set to use a 4 nm process.

As a result, the Tensor chip successor will provide 20 per cent efficiency gains. On the downside, the CPU performance of the Tensor G2 could turn out to be a generation behind its rivals.