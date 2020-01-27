The much-awaited 2020 Grammys award night finally arrived. However, some of the fan-favourites were missing. Rihanna, Beyonce and her husband Jay Z decided to sit this one out, leaving fans disappointed. If you were hoping to see any of these legendary singers at the Grammys night, here is why they skipped it.

Despite receiving a handful of nominations, Beyonce did not grace the occasion with her presence. She was nominated in four different categories Best Pop Solo Performance ("Spirit"; she lost that one), Best Pop Vocal Album (The Lion King: The Gift), Best Song Written for Visual Media ("Spirit"), and Best Music Film (Homecoming).

According to Elle, Queen Bey and Jay Z were a part of two pre-Grammy events this weekend. She even took to Instagram to post her looks on the day of the parties, the Roc Nation brunch and Clive Davis gala.

Beyonce is known for being picky about appearing in award shows. She has also made late arrivals on the red carpet, previously. However, speaking with Elle earlier, the songstress did express her disappointment in "Lemonade" not winning any of the Grammys prestigious award categories.

The album figured in several categories including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Rock Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Best Music Film. It only won Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video (for "Formation") at the Grammys 2017 ceremony.

" I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn't know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It's difficult for me to go backwards. Being 'number one' was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That's fulfilling," Beyonce said as quoted by the publication.

As for Rihanna, the reason why she may have skipped the ceremony is that she hasn't released a new album since 2016. Elle suggests that neither does she have any nomination nor did she perform or presented at the ceremonies. Nevertheless, the "Diamonds" star was present at the Roc Nation brunch.

This is not the first time Rihanna hasn't attended the Grammys. She was last seen in the 2018 ceremony.

Apart from Beyonce and Rihanna, Taylor Swift who received three nominations this year remained away from Grammys award show. She also reportedly cancelled her Grammys surprise performance.