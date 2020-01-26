The Grammy Awards 2020 has been mired in controversy with the ousted CEO of Recording Academy making allegations about the voting procedure of the organisation. She even claimed of "rampant sexism" at the Academy. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be about blockbuster musical performances, high-wattage celebrity moments and a lot more.

A pre-telecast premiere ceremony will be hosted by Imogen Heap, where dozens of awards are given out from the Staples Center at the Microsoft Theater.

When are the Grammy Awards 2020?

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT. The entire three-and-a-half hours show will be telecast live on CBS. Prior to the ceremony, there will be hours of red carpet coverage. But, the official red carpet special begins at 7 p.m. ET on CBS. It will be hosted by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight from Entertainment Tonight.

The "Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammy Awards" starts at 4 p.m. ET. Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will host interviews on the red carpet on E!from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting?

Singer, songwriter Alicia Keys is hosting the ceremony, as she did last year. She has won 15 Emmy Awards over the course of her decades-long career. She is the third woman to ever host the Grammys.

Who are the artists performing at the Grammys?

The set of artists set to take the stage include Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Tyler, Lil Nas X, Roddy Ricch, BTS, The Creator, Aerosmith, who will perform a medley of their hits. Latin music superstar Rosalia. Besides, Bonnie Raitt will perform a tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award honoree John Prine.

How to watch the Grammys on television?

The awards ceremony will stream on the official Grammy website from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET.

Recording Academy and CBS will begin live-streaming their preshow coverage from their Twitter accounts on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET. The official red-carpet coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET and you can watch it on Entertainment Tonight. For the official ceremony you have to tune in to CBS at 8 p.m ET.

How to watch the Grammys online?

You can get a free seven-day CBS All Access trial, which will get you live preshow and ceremony broadcasts. You can also get free trials of Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. ET will stream its red-carpet coverage on Pluto TV channel 120.

