Will Rockstar Games eventually reveal "Grand Theft Auto VI" this week? Well, there's some fresh rumor going around that says it might happen.

The upcoming "GTA 6" was announced to be in production by Rockstar Games at the beginning of the year. Unfortunately, that was all it had to say about one of the most anticipated games of all time. Since then, Rockstar Games has said nothing about the game. While there is no official update from the developer at this point, there have been numerous rumors of a "GTA 6" reveal likely taking place this year or the next.

The rumor comes from Tez2, a well-known Rockstar Games insider, according to ComicBook. Tez2 said that on November 3, there is a "fair chance" that Rockstar Games will reveal details regarding the upcoming GTA Online update. Additionally, it seems possible that the developer's reveal will also contain some information about "GTA 6."

"So this Thursday, there's a fair chance Rockstar may announce info about the next GTA Online update," the Rockstar insider said. "Considering a new GTA+ event will start and the new Heist Challenge. I know this isn't related to GTA6, but I like to speculate, which I like to remind yall isn't a fact, that Rockstar could announce the info in a sort of a 'Community Update.' Thank you for listening to my Ted Talk about my educated guess."

Tez2 presents the "GTA 6" part of his speculation as a guess. However, it is a guess that is unmistakably built upon insider information and insight, which is why it has been circulating among GTA fans.

As always, please feel free to share your thoughts with us in the comments section. Do you believe Rockstar Games will soon release a GTA 6 update? If not, when do you suppose we'll see a trailer for the reveal? Stay tuned for more updates.