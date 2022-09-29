One of the most highly anticipated games is "Grand Theft Auto VI," an upcoming title of the long-running action-adventure franchise. While Rockstar Games has not divulged much about the game, details continue to emerge now and then for fans to enjoy via various "GTA 6" leaks.

One of the biggest leaks in gaming history happened earlier this month when dozens of in-development clips showing "GTA 6" gameplay, protagonists, and other details were released on various social media platforms. Rockstar quickly gave the assurance that the leaks won't have any major impact on the game's development, and the 17-year-old hacker allegedly responsible for the leaks was arrested in England days later.

'GTA 6' leak reveals Rockstar already spent over $2 billion on the game

While the developer tried to prevent more details from leaking out, some were still able to slip through their net. Perhaps one of the most interesting is that the hacker appeared to have claimed that over $2 billion had already been spent on "GTA 6" based on leaked DMs, according to Dexerto.com.

The hacker claimed that it was Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent firm, that made the $2 billion investment into the game. However, it's unclear at this point if the $2 billion has already been spent or if it is the total estimated development cost from the start until its launch. It's also unclear if this total already included other items such as marketing, which has been known to reach as high as eight or nine figures for big titles.

How 'GTA 6' supposed budget compares with 'GTA 5'

While there are no official details available publicly, analysts estimate that the budget for "GTA V" is around $265 million, which already makes it the most expensive video game at that time. However, the game generated $815 million in under 24 hours upon its release and sold 169 million copies worldwide. It set the record as the most profitable entertainment product ever and is the second-best selling game of all time.

But can the upcoming "GTA VI" beat its predecessor's record? Only time can tell. But assuming that the supposed $2 billion budget holds true, it might take Rockstar Games a bit longer to recoup its investment.