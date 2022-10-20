The "Grand Theft Auto VI" release date is one of the most highly-anticipated events in the gaming industry. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games remains tight-lipped about the upcoming title that, until now, no one knows when it will arrive.

With the dearth of official "GTA 6" announcements, fans of the franchise have no other choice but to source their info from the various leaks, rumors, and theories. Thankfully, it now looks like an official announcement about the "GTA 6" release is imminent.

Is Sony hinting at a possible 'GTA 6' announcement?

On Tuesday, Sony made a post on TikTok showing the "most iconic intro songs on your PS2" with the GTA San Andreas intro screen, Dexerto reported. As expected, the post generated tons of comments from fans who also shared their favorite iconic intro songs such as "Metal Gear," "Kingdom Hearts," "Sly Cooper," and others.

Then one commenter asked for the intro song for "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City," the game prior to San Andreas. However, it was Sony's response that got fans excited, as many believe that the company could be hinting at a "GTA 6" announcement soon.

"20th anniversary is coming up too 👀," Sony responded. This seemingly cryptic response prompted wild speculations from the GTA 6 community.

It would make sense for an announcement to be made on October 29, the 20th anniversary of the release of the original GTA: Vice City. There have been previous reports saying that "GTA 6" would transport gamers back to Vice City.

Although nothing official has been proven as of yet, many fans are optimistic that the eye emojis indicate that Sony is privy to information that regular fans know nothing about regarding the future of the Grand Theft Auto series.

'GTA 6' introduces the first female playable character

What is known at the moment is that "GTA 6" will introduce the first playable female character of the franchise. Named Lucia, she is part of a crime duo that is a reinterpretation of Bonnie and Clyde.

Lucia appears to be a hardened criminal who is capable of robbery. Leaked "GTA 6" gameplay videos show her and her partner named, Jason robbing a diner in broad daylight.