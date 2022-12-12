Grant Wahl, an American journalist covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, collapsed in the press box and died on Friday, Dec. 9. Josh Glancy of the The Sunday Times explained the negligence of the organisers and their failure to prepare for such a situation with the right medical equipment.

Initial reports suggested that he suffered a heart attack, but this has yet to be officially confirmed. The American collapsed just as extra time was about to get underway in the clash between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Two medics and a journalist trained in first aid tried to resuscitate Wahl, but were unable to despite administering CPR. Glancy and his fellow football journalists watched on as the popular American journalist breathed his last, and what was startling was the lack of proper medical equipment to deal with such a situation.

"Why wasn't there a defibrillator? That was the question we kept asking each other, as the medics pumped and pumped to no avail," Glancy wrote for The Sunday Times.

"At this billion dollar state-of-the-art stadium, which has a VIP suite so lavish it includes a bedroom, which will host the World Cup final, why was there no defibrillator to hand? Many minutes passed and we kept expecting it to come. But it never did."

Wahl was in the news at the start of the tournament in Qatar after he was detained by World Cup security staff for wearing a rainbow t-shirt for United States' game against Wales. The American's brother, who is gay, has now claimed that Wahl's death is suspicious, as he had received death threats for his outfit.

Meanwhile, as the journalists get to grips with Wahl's sudden passing, they were dealt another blow as yet another colleague succumbed in Qatar. Photojournalist Khalid Al Misslam was reported to have died while on World Cup duty for Qatari TV Al Kass.

Gulf Times confirmed the news, and shared condolences to Al Misslam's family for his sudden demise. The photographer's death came just a day after Wahl's passing, and like the American, the actual cause for his passing is yet to be confirmed.

Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away recently.

Al- Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/M1ZyoBJWkW — Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) December 10, 2022

"Al- Misslam, a Qatari, died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family," Gulf Times wrote.