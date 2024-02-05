A recent opinion poll, conducted by the polling firm YouGov, has revealed that the Green Party has become the second most popular party amongst people under the age of 30.

The YouGov analysis surveyed a group of 18- to 30-year-olds between 31 October last year and 17 January 2024.

The findings, which also gave a detailed breakdown of polling by various indicators including sex and 'social class', said that 14 per cent of voters aged 18 to 24 years old supported the Green Party.

The YouGov results suggest that, for voters aged 18 to 24, the Green Party is nine per cent more popular than the Conservative Party and 12 per cent ahead of the Liberal Democrats.

Out of all of the political parties, the Labour Party was the only body that was favoured by the young group – with more than half of the 18- to 24-year-old age bracket planning to vote for Sir Keir Starmer.

This news comes after the Labour Party was dubbed the favourite party amongst business leaders in the UK.

For those in the second half of their 20s, between the ages of 25 to 29, the Green Party was also the second most popular governing body.

In that age bracket, the YouGov results put the Green Party 12 per cent ahead of the Conservative Party, whose support measured at 10 per cent.

Just 9 per cent of the 25 to 30-year-olds said that they were planning to vote for the Liberal Democrats in the next general election – set to be held before January 2024.

According to the research, Labour proved to be the most popular party for this age bracket. Again, more than half of those in the second half of their 20s said that they would vote for the Labour Party.

The support for Starmer's Labour Party dominated the YouGov findings, considering in every age bracket except the over 70s, the number of voters for the left-wing party was higher than that for the Tory Party.

According to the YouGov analysis of the sex of the voters under 30, women are more likely to vote for the Green Party than men.

Overall, the findings showed that nine per cent of women across the UK are currently backing the Green Party, co-led by Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay. Just six per cent of men below the age of thirty said that they intended to vote for the Green Party.

In recent years, due to the growing environmental consciousness and a renewed focus on sustainability, the support for the Green Party has increased dramatically.

The current climate crisis has prompted a widespread call for urgent action, allowing the Green Party to create championing policies centred around renewable energies, reducing the carbon footprint and the conservation of wildlife.

As Prime Minister Rishi Sunak continues to get slammed for back-tracking on Net Zero goals and signing off on the digging for oil in the North Sea, the left-wing environmentalist group has vowed to make the UK "fairer and greener".

In a bid to win the upcoming general election and to tackle the cost of living crisis that has had a detrimental impact on children, the Green Party pledged: "We want the government to provide free school meals for all primary and secondary school children, to give every child a fair start in life and help families during the cost of living crisis."

"Many parents are facing an impossible situation. They can't afford not to work, but childcare costs are so high that they can't afford to go to work," the environmentalists added.