Controversial Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has resigned. The decision comes after much criticism over "unacceptable" language he used when referring to black footballers.

Clarke is under fire due to the incident where he used the term "coloured footballers" while speaking about black players, which has caused offence in the community. He used the term while discussing the racist abuse faced by players on social media in a video conference with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). He had appeared at the meeting to also discuss a potential bailout of Premier League clubs.

"We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman," said an FA statement, as quoted by the BBC. The statement also confirmed that "Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim FA chairman with immediate effect and the FA Board will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new chair in due course."

Clarke reportedly admitted that his words were a "disservice to our game." Among the other controversial views that the disgraced chairman had shared involves gay players, whom he said are making a "life choice."

While speaking about the reasons why there is a significantly higher number of South Asians than Afro-Caribbeans in the FA's IT department, Clarke caused even more people to be offended when he said "they have different career interests." The statement is seen by equality advocates as a "lazy racist stereotypes about South Asians and their career choices"

Clarke also received criticism from Members of Parliament Kevin Brennan and Alex Davies-Jones, who said that the former FA chairman's words were "abhorrent" and did not encourage inclusion.

In a statement confirming his resignation, Clarke said: "My unacceptable words in front of Parliament were a disservice to our game and to those who watch, play, referee and administer it. This has crystallised my resolve to move on.

"I am deeply saddened that I have offended those diverse communities in football that I and others worked so hard to include."

Clarke however, had earlier been a staunch advocate of the need to attract a more people from diverse backgrounds into the sport.