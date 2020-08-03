"Grey's Anatomy" fans will be excited to know that some of their fan-favourite doctors are going to be around for a long time. The long-running medical drama stars Camilla Luddington, Kevin McKidd, and Kim Raver have signed three-year contracts with the show.

The big news was first reported by Deadline. According to the report, the actors' new deal indicates that ABC Studios are looking to extend the medical drama beyond its upcoming season 17. It is said that the contract extension for each one of them comes with "significant salary bumps" that shall continue if "Grey's Anatomy" is to be renewed for season 18.

Luddington, who plays the role of Jo Karev, joined the show in season 9, as a new intern. She went on to become series regular and Justin Chambers' character Alex Karev's love interest. Meanwhile, McKidd's Owen Hunt made his first appearance as a recurring character in 2008's season 5. He was married to Sandra Oh's Christina Yang and then Caterina Scorsone's Amelia Shepherd. As for Raver's Teddy, she joined the show as a recurring character in season 6 and was later upgraded to series regular in the same season. She has played the role of Owen Hunt's love interest.

Meanwhile, there is no news about the renewal of leading lady Ellen Pompeo's contract which is scheduled to expire at the end of season 17. However, back in January, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke, told Deadline that "Grey's Anatomy will live as long as Ellen is interested in playing Meredith Grey."

In related news, "Grey's Anatomy" season 17 will feature stories inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. The doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital will be tackling the pandemic disease.

Speaking on the Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 (via TV Line) podcast this week, showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed details about the COVID-19 storyline.

"There's joy and fun to be had in people who are quarantining away from the hospital," Vernoff said. "Many of [these doctors] aren't going home to their families; they're getting Airbnbs and living together. There's a lot of story to tell that is sort of COVID-related but not about death and despair," she said about the storyline surrounding the global crisis.

The official date for "Grey's Anatomy" season 17 premiere is yet to be announced. It is expected to air sometime in 2021.