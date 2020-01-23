As "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 returns from a long winter break, there is a lot to look forward for the fans. Episode 11 airs next week after the conclusion of January 23 "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" crossover event. And the new segment brings with it a special guest star. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of ABC's long-running medical drama.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 11. Steer away immediately, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

As we head into the second half of season 16, fans are assured that the drama will not dull down. Episode 11 is titled "A Hard Pill to Swallow" and it brings back the focus on your beloved characters after the crossover.

According to the official synopsis for the next episode, Maggie quits the job at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital after she loses a patient who turns out to be her estranged cousin. When Richard finds out about Maggie's resignation, he is not sure that she is handling the situation well.

Meanwhile, Bailey seems to have taken some time off from work and now she is back. Her first day at the hospital does not go as planned as Koracick is believed to be giving her a hard time.

Elsewhere, Meredith feels something is missing with DeLuca gone. Amelia brings news about her pregnancy to Link.

While the promo for episode 11 is still undisclosed. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 10 airing Thursday. Stay tuned for the updates.

Meanwhile, ABC has released tons of photos giving a glimpse of the episode and the pictures tease an appearance by "Suits" star Sarah Rafferty. As revealed previously by TV Line, Rafferty is joining the cast in a recurring role. Episode 11 happens to be her second appearance on the show as she was confirmed to make her debut in January 23 episode "Help Me Through the Night."

The actress plays the role of a patient named Suzanne, who leaves doctors puzzled after they discover complications during a routine procedure.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 11 airs Thursday, January 30 at 9:00 pm on ABC.