"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 13 goes on air next week and brings back "Suits" star Sarah Rafferty as Suzanne. The next chapter of the series will delve deeper into her mysterious medical condition as the doctors at Seattle's Grey Sloan Memorial hospital struggle to diagnose her problem. Here is everything we know about the upcoming segment of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 13. Do not read further, if you don't want to know more about it.]

The thirteenth episode of season sixteen of "Grey's Anatomy" is titled "Save the Last Dance for Me" and marks second appearance of Sarah Rafferty. The actress made her debut in episode 11, soon after the winter premiere. Ahead of the episode broadcast, ABC announced that the "Suits" vet will appear in multi-episode arc that revolves around her medical mystery.

In the last aired episode, Suzanne arrives for a routine check-up and was consulted by surgical resident Andrew DeLuca, Meredith's love interest. During the check-up, he discovered that Suzanne is suffering from medical complications. However, he is yet to arrive at a conclusive diagnosis.

In "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 13, DeLuca will be approaching someone who is considered a "diagnostic genius" at the hospital and seek a cure for what is thought to be an incurable condition. Dr. Riley from UCSF will come to DeLuca's rescue and help him with his patient Suzanne.

Meanwhile, Bailey will have her own concerns to tend to. She will be checking in on a patient, Joey, who is a foster child that Ben rescued and brought to the hospital. Elsewhere, Amelia may finally find the answer to the burning question: Who is the father of her child.

The episode is expected to resolve the long-running mystery as Amelia receives the results of her paternity test. Also, later, she will be confronted by Jo on her relationship with Link.

Fans are informed that the promo for the episode is expected to be out Thursday night, following the end of episode 12 "The Last Supper." In the side note, fans will be witnessing another actor's directorial genius as "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams, who plays the role of Jackson in the series, directed the episode.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 13 airs Thursday, February 13 on ABC.