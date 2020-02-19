The doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital are in for another weather-related disaster. "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 15 will see our beloved characters dealing with a new crisis in the city, a massive blizzard. Apart from the snowstorm, a lot is happening at the facility. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming chapter. Read on to find out.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 15. Do not read further if you don't want to learn more about it.]

The fifteenth episode of the sixteenth season of "Grey's Anatomy" is titled "Snowblind" and it will see Seattle town hit hard by an aggressive blizzard. Just like any other "Grey's Anatomy" natural calamity episode, this one will also see some of the heroes of the series in trouble with their lives in danger.

According to the official description for the next episode, it is suggested that the character who will find himself in life or death situation is none other than Andrew DeLuca. He finds himself in grave trouble when he tries to be a hero during the blizzard, and this will leave his love interest Meredith Grey concerned about him.

Meredith and Carina will find themselves agitated when DeLuca puts himself in the path of danger when he volunteers to perform a life-threatening task as the blizzard intensifies. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the hospital, Bailey will help Joey to move forward. And Richard will be training a new intern.

"Meredith and Carina question DeLuca's uncharacteristic behavior when he volunteers to perform a life-threatening task during a blizzard. Meanwhile, Bailey tries to help Joey with his future, while Richard trains a new intern at the hospital on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," reads the official synopsis of episode 15 as posted by Spoiler TV.

In addition, TV Show Ace is reporting that the said chapter in "Grey's Anatomy" history will be another crossover event between the medical drama and its spinoff "Station 19." Both the series will be dealing with problems that come along with blizzard in Seattle. So, fans can expect to see coinciding appearances and storylines in "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 15 and "Station 19" season 3 episode 6.

"Snowblind" airs Thursday, February 27 on ABC at 9:00 pm.