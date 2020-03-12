A lot is happening in "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 18. Fans will get to witness a lot of medical drama as the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital take up a special case. If you are interested in learning what's coming next, here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series. Read on to find out.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 18. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The said episode happens to be the second one after the show concluded Alex Karev's storyline. Last week, Jo, Meredith, Bailey, and Richard received letters individually from Alex who revealed details about his whereabouts. Alex, as played by Justin Chambers, was last seen in a November episode and abruptly departed the show. The recently aired "Leave a Light On" was treated as Alex's send-off episode, giving fans a closure.

Moving on to "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 18, it is titled "Give a Little Bit" and it sees Meredith take the lead yet again. As per the official description for the next episode via SpoilerTV, it is pro bono surgery day. Meredith leads the camp and finds herself in a difficult and unexpected situation when she receives an overwhelming response from her patient. Things begin to get out of control as she struggles to restore order.

Elsewhere, DeLuca is dealing with a case that involves a teenage patient. However, there is more to the case. DeLuca realizes that his patient might be in danger and he tries to convince Bailey with his theory.

Fans are informed that the details for the upcoming episode are scarce since the promo is yet to be released. It is expected to be out after broadcast of episode 17 titled "Life On Mars?" So, stay tuned.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 17 airs Thursday, March 19 on ABC.