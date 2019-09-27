"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 kicked off with plenty of drama and some unexpected surprises. After a sweet proposal, a shocking breakup, and an unexpected pregnancy, fans can't wait to find out how the show moves forward. Spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" Season 16 episode 2 hint at some big decisions and revelations for the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial and outside (Richard, Alex, and Meredith).

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 2.]

When the show premiered Jo finished her 30-day treatment and came out of the facility to find out Alex was still standing by her side. He chose to stay, despite Jo's offer to take out. Indeed, he proposed to Alex and she said "yes." Meanwhile, Richard, Alex, and Meredith do not have a job and struggle with the consequences of their decision.

Jackson is revealed to be alive and well. While he was missing, he was apparently busy saving the life of a man. Unfortunately, he couldn't save his relationship with Maggie. The couple decides to call it quits. And Amelia finds out that she is pregnant.

When "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 returns with episode 2 titled "Back in the Saddle," expect more drama. According to the official synopsis, Meredith, Alex and Richard try to accommodate to their new life outside the hospital. While Meredith continues to be a doctor even out the Grey Sloan hospital by diagnosing people around her, Richard and Alex are struggling to start anew.

Back in the hospital, Owen returns from paternity leave and things are not the same for him. He is not very thrilled with Tom's new position. And the doctors operate the man who was hit by Maggie's car. Meanwhile, Amelia discovers something new in her relationship with Link.

The trailer for the second episode looks quite exciting as the trio begin to adjust to their new work-life. While Meredith is attending to patients in the parking lot, Richard and Alex are struggling with their first day. However, Meredith might be putting her medical license in jeopardy. Elsewhere, Amelia shocks Link with the news of her pregnancy and his reaction may not be what she anticipated.

Grey's Anatomy season 16 episode 2 airs Thursday on ABC.