"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 3 is titled "Reunited" and it is a special episode featuring a "Charmed" reunion. Meanwhile, Meredith is back in action at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital, but not in the usual way.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 1 6 episode 3 "Reunited."]

Episode 2 titled "Back in the Saddle" set up the major storylines for the rest of the season. Amelia and Link struggle to make a decision about whether they want to be parents or not. Despite some reluctance, the two seem to agree to have a baby.

As for Meredith, she continues to tend to her fellow lawbreakers in a walk-in clinic as she awaits her medical license hearing, which is scheduled to take place three months from now. In the meantime, she learns how flawed the insurance system is from her patients and decides to write an article about it. Back in the hospital, Bailey is determined to replace Meredith and Alex with new interns.

Next week, "Grey's Anatomy" season 3 will air a special episode focusing on a patient who is brain dead. The patient has been in a coma for a while after falling into a construction site. There is little hope of her returning to normal, therefore, her two sisters must make a decision whether to keep her alive.

This particular storyline will revolve around the sisters being played by "Charmed" stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs. The actresses will reunite on the Thursday, October 10 episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 after the show ended in 2006. Adding a little magic and nostalgia, the two former co-stars will come together for a dramatic and emotional episode.

As mentioned above, Meredith is getting back to work. Jo finds herself in a difficult position at work, and there is no one except Meredith who can help her. Despite Bailey's disapproval, Jo seeks assistance from Meredith during a complicated surgery with the help of a video call. By the look of the trailer, Meredith is certainly excited to meet her colleagues once again and Bailey is extremely annoyed. And, Tom continues to make things challenging for Owen at work.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Camilla Ludington as Jo, Chandra Wilson as Bailey, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia and more.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 3 airs Thursday on ABC.