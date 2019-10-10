Another "Station 19" and "Grey's Anatomy" crossover will be happening in the next episode of ABC's long-running medical drama. Season 16 episode 4 will see the return of Station 19's Ben and Vic for an emergency situation.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 4.]

The fourth episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 is titled "It's Raining Men" for reasons we are yet to discover. Meanwhile, the official synopsis hint at a controversy, a confrontation, the return of the Station 19's firefighters and possibly some romance for Jackson.

Meredith has been under scrutiny ever since she involved herself in insurance issue. Despite her efforts to help the community, she has stirred up some negative press. However, her attempts to mend fences with her colleagues will put her community service hours at risk. Trouble for Meredith doesn't seem to be getting over anytime soon.

Elsewhere, Ben and Vic are back to Grey Sloan with a young woman. Earlier this season, fans got a glimpse of sparks flying between Jackson and Vic. With Vic's return, could it possibly be resulting in something bigger?

Fans are speculating that this could be the beginning of crossover romance. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, showrunner Krista Vernoff talked about the possible romance after Jackson's dramatic breakup with Maggie.

"I took over Station 19 and was looking at all the moving pieces and I just had a feeling about these two. And so, we tried it and the whole storyline is exciting to me," she said. "The complexity of it all is really interesting. It's been a long time since Grey's had a break-up this messy," Vernoff added.

Meanwhile, Koracick continues to annoy his colleagues, but this time crosses the line. And Jackson decides to take the stand when he goes too far with a patient's family. Alongside, Bailey will be stirred with unexpected news. And, fans can expect to see the start of some hospital rivalry. Owen will be visiting Pac-Gen North and Alex takes it as a recruiting opportunity.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 airs Thursday on ABC.